Paylocity Unveils AI Assist™ – Leading the Industry in Integrating Generative AI into HCM Software

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) today announced AI Assist™, a landmark achievement in HR technology with the integration of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its core HCM platform. Built using an integration with OpenAI—the developer of ChatGPT—AI Assist gives HR professionals, leaders, and employees the power to create highly effective communications in less time. AI Assist can quickly draft ready-to-send communications and announcements directly in the Paylocity platform based on a simple prompt from users. AI Assist follows several other innovations Paylocity has built into the industry's most modern HCM platform to help organizations increase insight, bolster productivity, and drive better business outcomes.



AI Assist is the latest enhancement to Community, Paylocity’s social collaboration hub, which is an integrated part of the Paylocity platform that improves communication and fosters employee connection. Communication is at the core of building culture and becoming an employer of choice, yet many organizations struggle to keep their workforce engaged with traditional email and antiquated intranets. Deskless and on-the-go employees, hybrid work, language barriers, and countless other factors all create challenges to successful employee engagement.

Paylocity has seen record growth in adoption of Community, demonstrating increasing demand among employers for solutions that strengthen collaboration and build company culture. Paylocity continues to add modern, employee-focused features that go beyond capabilities found in legacy HCM systems. Recently released features include enhanced chat, which provides the ability to record and send voice messages, and new collaboration features such as drag-and-drop file sharing in groups.

“Every company I talk with is searching for more intelligent and personalized ways to improve employee engagement so they can stay ahead of an increasingly competitive and uncertain labor market," said Steve Beauchamp, co-CEO of Paylocity. "AI Assist builds on the powerful employee experience features we’ve embedded across our platform to not only connect with employees in new, more effective ways, but also give HR and employees the latest tools to make it easier and more fun."

AI Assist Makes it Faster and Easier to Communicate and Engage with Employees

AI Assist helps break through some of the biggest barriers to effective communication faced by HR, business leaders, and employees so they can:

Increase efficiency : When posting news or announcements for their organization, users can quickly draft ready-to-send communication by entering a prompt into AI Assist and then sharing with group members in just a few clicks.

: When posting news or announcements for their organization, users can quickly draft ready-to-send communication by entering a prompt into AI Assist and then sharing with group members in just a few clicks. Jumpstart creativity : If users are unsure how to share their ideas or are looking for a clever way to put their thoughts into words, AI Assist can create professional, succinct communication.

: If users are unsure how to share their ideas or are looking for a clever way to put their thoughts into words, AI Assist can create professional, succinct communication. Help communication land: By calibrating the tone of announcements, tailoring messages to specific audiences, or even translating into other languages to reach multilingual employees, AI Assist can help increase transparency across the organization and build stronger culture.



AI Assist is the Latest Addition to Paylocity’s Modern Platform to Power HR and Leader Productivity

Paylocity is a leader in incorporating AI and other emerging technologies into its platform to not only improve productivity for HR professionals, but also help leaders build culture and more effectively retain talent. Paylocity applies proprietary AI and machine learning algorithms to distill insights across the millions of users and billions of interactions on the Paylocity platform into actionable dashboards and recommendations, including:



Modern Workforce Index : Provides HR professionals and business leaders an overall score of a company’s health, performance benchmarks to peers, and tailored recommendations to improve efficiency and employee engagement.

Provides HR professionals and business leaders an overall score of a company’s health, performance benchmarks to peers, and tailored recommendations to improve efficiency and employee engagement. Retention Risk Dashboards: Analyzes factors that contribute to employee retention such as location, department, manager, length of tenure, salary growth, and more to identify those most at risk of leaving and enable managers and executives to manage turnover proactively.

Time & Labor Forecasts : Predicts the total number of hours needed for a given schedule cost center up to a month in advance using historical data, simplifying scheduling and minimizing overtime costs.

Predicts the total number of hours needed for a given schedule cost center up to a month in advance using historical data, simplifying scheduling and minimizing overtime costs. Tone and Sentiment Analysis in Performance Reviews: Measures overall sentiment (positive, neutral, or negative) and tonality (joyful, surprised, angry, or sad) for real-time coaching on how to write and deliver feedback – helping managers more effectively develop employees.

AI Assist is currently in closed pilot. Paylocity clients can reach out to their account team for more information or to request early access.

