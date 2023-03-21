Global Electricity Distribution System Operators (DSOs) Market Analysis Report and Profiles Directory 2023

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3rd Edition of The Global Electricity DSO Profiles Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides detailed profiles of 250 distribution system operators (DSOs) or distribution utilities operating in over 72 countries in six regions - North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The report has seven distinct sections.

Part 1 provides the executive summary of the report.

Part 2 of the report discusses the key trends in the global electricity distribution sector. It analyses the past growth in electricity sales and networks, evaluates the operational and financial performance of DSOs, examines past and future trends in capital expenditure, and highlights the key initiatives and focus areas of leading DSOs.

Part 3 compares the growth in distribution line length, the number of substations, electricity sales and the customer base of leading DSOs from 2017 to 2021.

Part 4 compares the operational and financial performance of leading DSOs on parameters such as distribution losses, SAIFI, SAIDI, revenue from distribution sales and net profit.

Part 5 of the report analyses the past and future capital expenditure programmes of leading DSOs.

Part 6 comprises detailed profiles of 250 DSOs across the globe. These DSOs own and operate a major share of the distribution market (in terms of electricity sales) in their respective countries.

The section also provides country profiles of 72 countries - two in North America, 14 in Latin America, 16 in Asia, 23 in Europe, six in the Middle East and 11 in Africa.

Each DSO profile has the following information and data

Size and growth of the distribution network (2017-21)

Growth in electricity sales and customer base (2017-21)

Trends in operational performance (2017-21)

Distribution losses

SAIFI/SAIDI indices

Trends in financial performance (2017-21)

Revenues from electricity distribution

Net profit/net income from electricity distribution

Operational expenditure

Capex/investment in the distribution network

Forecast and projections

Expected capex/investment trends

Major focus areas

Each country profile provides

A snapshot of recent growth trends in the electricity sector

An overview of the institutional and regulatory structure and key players

Data on the expected growth in future consumption

Part 7 of the report is an appendix and comprises the sources, methodology, and a list of abbreviations.

The report is available in PDF and Excel formats.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 2: KEY GLOBAL TRENDS

2.1 Growth in electricity sales

2.2 Growth in network

2.3 Trends in operational performance

2.4 Trends in financial performance

2.5 Trends in capital expenditure

2.6 Key initiatives and focus areas

2.7 Trends in future consumption/sales

PART 3: INTER-DSO COMPARISON: NETWORK SIZE AND SALES

3.1 Growth in the distribution network, 2017-21

3.2 Growth in electricity sales, 2017-21

3.3 Growth in the customer base, 2017-21

PART 4: INTER-DSO COMPARISON: OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

4.1 Operational performance

4.2 Financial performance

PART 5: INTER-DSO COMPARISON: PAST AND FUTURE CAPEX

5.1 Trend in capital expenditure, 2017-21

5.2 Expected trends in capex/investment

PART 6: DSO AND COUNTRY PROFILES

Each DSO profile has information and data on:

Size and growth in the distribution network (2017-21)

Growth in electricity sales and customer base (2017-21)

Trends in operational performance (2017-21) Distribution losses SAIFI/SAIDI indices

Trends in financial performance (2017-21) Revenue from electricity distribution Net profit/net income Operating Expenditure Capex/Investment in the distribution network

Forecast and projections Network plans and targets Expected capex/investment trends Major focus areas

Each country profile has information and data on Past growth in generation and consumption Institutional and regulatory structure, and key players Expected growth in consumption



PART 7: APPENDIX

7.1 Sources and methodology

7.2 Russia - Country and utility Profile

7.2 List of abbreviations

