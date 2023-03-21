Metal Air Battery Market is Anticipated to Surpass USD 998.7 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2028; Increasing Government Initiatives Supporting the Development of Clean Energy Technologies to Foster Market Growth

Westford USA, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global metal air battery market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, with the Asia Pacific region leading the charge, followed closely by North America. One of the key drivers of this rapid growth is the increasing adoption of electronic devices and electric vehicles, as well as technological advancements in areas such as laser and 3D printing, which have allowed for the development of more efficient and cost-effective batteries. As a result, metal-air batteries offer several advantages over traditional alkaline batteries, including higher energy density, lighter weight, and lower cost. This has made them an attractive option for various industries, including automotive, power, aerospace, and electronics.

According to a recent report by SkyQuest, the electric vehicle industry is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. The report forecasts that the industry will surpass USD 664.76 billion by 2028, with an impressive CAGR of 19.10%. This growth projection indicates the immense potential of the metal air battery market in the electric vehicle industry. Furthermore, with the growing popularity of electric vehicles, there has been a corresponding increase in the demand for high-performance and cost-effective batteries.

A metal-air battery is a type of energy storage device that uses metal and air as the reactants to generate electricity. The battery works by oxidizing a metal anode in the presence of oxygen from the air with the help of an electrolyte. This reaction produces a flow of electrons, which can be harnessed to electrical power devices. The main advantage of metal-air batteries is that they can store more energy per unit weight than other types of batteries, making them ideal for use in electric vehicles and other applications where weight is critical.

Electronics Devices Segment to Register High Sales owing to High Energy Density of Metal-Air Batteries Making Ideal for Use in Portable Electronic Devices

The metal air battery market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by the demand for high-performance, energy-efficient batteries in various applications. Among the different segments in the market, the electronics devices segment has emerged as a dominant player, accounting for a significant share in 2021. Furthermore, the electronics devices segment is expected to continue its strength in the market from 2022 to 2028. The growth in this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for smartphones and other portable electronic devices, which require high-performance batteries to support their advanced features and functionalities. Furthermore, the growing trend of wearable technology and the emergence of new applications such as IoT devices and electric vehicles are expected to boost the demand further.

According to research, the metal air battery market in Asia Pacific has exhibited remarkable strength and growth in the year 2021. This upward trend is expected to continue, with the region poised to become the leading market for metal air batteries by 2028. The Asia Pacific region has emerged as a key player in the market, driven by growing demand for sustainable energy solutions and increasing investment in research and development. China, in particular, has been a major contributor to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific, thanks to its robust manufacturing capabilities and significant investments in research and development.

Zinc Metal Segment to Exhibit Strong Growth as Zinc-Air Batteries Have a Long Shelf Life and Can be Stored for Extended Periods

According to market research, the zinc metal segment dominated the metal air battery market in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue from 2022 to 2028. This segment's significant contribution is attributed to the numerous advantages of zinc-based batteries over other metal air batteries. For example, zinc metal batteries are known for their high energy density, low cost, and eco-friendliness, making them a preferred choice for several applications. Furthermore, the zinc metal segment's continued dominance is also attributed to ongoing research and development activities aimed at improving the performance and lifespan of zinc-based batteries.

In recent years, North America's metal air battery market has witnessed a significant surge in demand and popularity. The year 2021 has seen an especially high level of traction in this sector, and experts are optimistic about its outlook in the coming years. Projections suggest that this positive trend will continue, with the market expected to grow steadily and reach new heights by 2028. In addition, many countries invest heavily in research and development in this field, intending to improve battery technology and reduce costs. This investment is expected to drive further growth and innovation in the market in the years to come.

SkyQuest's recently published market report on the metal air battery market provides valuable information for companies seeking to stay ahead of the competition. In addition to its regulatory insights, the report offers a detailed analysis of key technological advancements in the industry, including new battery chemistries, materials, and manufacturing processes. These insights can help companies identify potential opportunities for innovation and growth in the market.

Key Developments in Metal Air Battery Market

SOLiTHOR, a leading provider of advanced battery solutions, has joined forces with Sonaca, a global leader in aerostructures and services, to drive the electrification of regional aircraft and urban air mobility. The partnership aims to accelerate the development and deployment of solid-state lithium batteries, a promising technology that offers greater energy density and improved safety compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries.

Montavista, a leading manufacturer of advanced energy storage solutions, has announced the launch of a new line of Lithium Metal Battery Products. This new line of products is set to revolutionize the energy storage industry by offering higher energy density, longer lifespan, and faster charging capabilities. Montavista's new line of Lithium Metal Batteries utilizes advanced materials and manufacturing techniques to deliver even higher energy density, enabling longer run times and smaller form factors.

Lithium-ion Battery Recycler ABTC is expanding operations by acquiring a new, move-in-ready, commercial-scale facility. This purchase will allow ABTC to increase its capacity for recycling lithium-ion batteries commonly used in electronic devices and electric vehicles. ABTC's new facility can enable the company to process a larger volume of batteries, recover more valuable materials, and reduce waste and environmental impact.

