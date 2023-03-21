Aviv Clinics Highlights New Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Study Bringing Hope to Fibromyalgia Patients

ORLANDO, Fla., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviv Clinics , one of the most advanced brain research and medical clinics in the world, today is sharing the results of a new study that shows hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) is more effective than pharmaceutical treatment in fibromyalgia patients following traumatic brain injury (TBI).



The study, Hyperbaric oxygen therapy compared to pharmacological intervention in fibromyalgia patients following traumatic brain injury: A randomized, controlled trial , was conducted by the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research at Shamir Medical Center and Tel Aviv University, and published in PLOS ONE.

The study evaluated the therapeutic effect of HBOT on fibromyalgia patients with a clear clinical history of TBI, one of several potential triggers for fibromyalgia, and compared it to the current standard pharmacological treatment available. Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition clinically characterized by widespread pain and dyscognition affecting 2-8% of the general population. Sixty-four patients were randomized to one of the two study arms, and results revealed that HBOT was much more effective than pharmaceutical treatment in all measured domains. HBOT significantly improved pain symptoms, quality of life, and emotional and social function, as well as increased brain activity in relevant brain regions.

Additionally, the study shed light on the biology responsible for fibromyalgia. The malfunctioning brain tissue responsible for the development of fibromyalgia in these patients was induced by mechanical injury to the brain — a TBI. After repairing the damaged brain tissue with the HBOT protocol, there was a significant improvement in all evaluated parameters. By repairing the biological core of fibromyalgia and instead of just addressing the symptoms by chronic use of medications, this new study marks a new therapeutic road for fibromyalgia patients.

“The HBOT protocol has been used to improve quality of life and alleviate symptoms for patients suffering from a number of brain injuries including stroke, TBI, concussion and age-related cognitive decline,” Dr. Shai Efrati, the research group leader and chair of Aviv Scientific’s Medical Advisory Board. “We are able to apply the same protocol to heal damaged brain tissue and alleviate symptoms for fibromyalgia patients. Because we’ve gained vital insight into how dedicated new protocols of HBOT can repair the biological core of fibromyalgia, there’s hope for fibromyalgia patients they didn’t have before.”

HBOT is a medical treatment in which 100% oxygen is administered at an increased environmental pressure. Aviv’s unique HBOT protocol, the hyperoxic-hypoxic paradox , generates oxygen fluctuations and is being used to repair and regenerate damaged brain tissue in several types of brain injuries including TBI, stroke, PTSD and age-related cognitive decline among others. Previous studies from the research team at the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research have demonstrated the efficacy of HBOT as a treatment for fibromyalgia patients, and HBOT was shown to induce significant clinical improvement, associated with measurable repair of malfunctioning brain regions.

Aviv Clinics offers an advanced, comprehensive treatment program to offer patients top-line care and the opportunity to invest in their future quality of life. Prior to the HBOT process, Aviv conducts an in-depth assessment of the patient’s physical and neurological condition to assess how sustainable the HBOT treatment will be. For patients that are a fit for the Aviv Medical Program, the Aviv team will then prepare a robust HBOT treatment schedule combined with personal cognitive training, and a physical and dietary plan. The combination of elevated pressure creates an optimal oxygenation condition, ultimately encouraging damaged tissues to regenerate and heal faster.

