RH CPAs Chief Visionary Officer Leon Rives Announces Three New Hires

Lexington, N.C., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounting, tax and advisory firm RH CPAs is pleased to announce three new hires. Syed Asghar Ali and Michael Finney are incoming Audit Associates and Wajih Ahmed Khan is an incoming Supervisory Senior.

Ali is an incoming Audit Associate in RH’s Karachi, Pakistan office. Ali is a native of Karachi and received his Certificate in Accounting and Finance (CAF) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and master’s degree in economics from the University of Karachi.

Finney joins RH’s Greensboro, N.C. office remotely as an incoming Audit Associate. Finney is a graduate of the University of North Carolina Greensboro, holding a bachelor’s in mathematics with a minor in computer science. He is a native of Ruffin, N.C.

Khan is an incoming Supervisory Senior in RH’s Karachi office. He holds a variety of degrees, certificates and memberships, including ACCA U.K. membership, Financial Accountant U.K. membership, Public Accountant Australia membership, Certificate in Accounting and Finance Pakistan, Certificate in Accounting and Finance, and Master of Economics and Bachelor of Commerce degrees from the University of Karachi. Khan is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP). He is a native of Karachi, Pakistan.

“RH CPAs is thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such decorated and dedicated individuals as Syed, Michael and Wajih,” said Leon L. Rives II, Chief Visionary Officer at RH CPAs. “We are committed to growing our team across all domestic and international offices, and eager to add team members of diverse background and experience. We are all looking forward to this next chapter for RH CPAs.”

“The continued growth, which has been explosive recently, is a tribute to our team members and core values,” continued Rives. “We are dependable, responsive, personable, team players with a ‘can-do’ attitude who thrive on being different.”

About RH CPAs, PLLC

