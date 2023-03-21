Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Report 2023: A $1.831 Billion Market by 2028 Featuring Silence Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, Terumo, Getinge, Medtronic, Fresenius, Nipro, Pfizer

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market will reach $1831.40 Million by 2028 from $1004.4 Million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.53%

Expanding occurrence and frequency of acute lung injury, a broad range of risk factors for ARDS, an increasing speed in a patient pool of COVID-19 with ARDS act as drivers in the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) Industry.

The other factors forecasted to propel the development of the worldwide acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) market include the rising rate of air pollution and lifestyle-related diseases and Increasing accident rates and trauma-causing ARDS market.

However, the high cost of devices, lack of awareness about diseases, failure of trials for ARDS, and stringent regulation for approvals are the main factors restraining the global acute respiratory distress syndrome market.



Diagnosis Market dominated the most Significant Revenue



In 2022, the Diagnosis market dominated the most significant revenue due to various needs to get treatment timely and correctly for diseases, low cost, wide availability, and variety of specialization tests in the market also aids in market penetration.



Improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and increasing awareness about the treatments for chronic respiratory diseases worldwide led to the rapid adoption of mechanical ventilators in established markets, boosting the overall market growth. In addition, nebulization devices dominate the acute respiratory distress syndrome market due to their low cost and wide availability.

Also, increasing commercial acceptance of nebulizers is due to lower residual volumes and precise drug delivery to the lung, also aid in market penetration.



Hospitals hold the Maximum Market Share



Hospitals hold the maximum market share due to the high quality of advanced ICU facilities and favorable repayment policies in developed countries. In addition, a rising number of aging people worldwide regularly suffer from several acute diseases, such as viral infection and cardiovascular diseases, also demanding new hospitals worldwide.



The American Hospital Association Statistics 2022, there were 2,946 non-government not-for-profit community hospitals in 2021, and this number increased to 2,960 in 2022 in the United States.

As a result, as the number of beds available increases to treat ARDS patients, thus increasing number of hospitals support the segment growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, Specialty clinics are expected to witness profitable growth due to the increasing cases of sudden respiratory attacks.



North America holds the Largest Market Share



North America will hold the largest market share due to the increasing government support for Research & Development (R&D), well-advanced high technology and the high cost of healthcare expenditure, and increasing incidence of acute lung injuries leading to acute respiratory distress syndrome is expected to dominate the market.

Europe also holds the one of the largest share because developing countries like France and Germany are investing significantly in the healthcare sectors and are primarily focusing on the spread of hospital infrastructure.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 95 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1004.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1831.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Financial Insights

Silence Therapeutics plc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Getinge AB

Medtronic Inc

Fresenius Se & KGAA

Nipro

Pfizer Inc

Type: Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market breakup from two viewpoints:

Diagnosis

Treatment

End User: Acute Respiratory Syndrome Market breakup from four viewpoints:

Hospital

Specialty Clinic

Home Health Care

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ffmab

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment