Digital X-ray Devices Global Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2028: Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Drives Growth

The Global Digital X-ray Devices Market size is expected to reach $4.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

Digital x-ray devices refer to advanced x-ray devices which produce a digital radiographic image on computers. These X-ray devices comprise sensitive detectors & plates which capture an immediate image while screening and directly transfer it to the computer screen.

The digital X-ray serves a range of benefits, including shorter radiation exposure time, improved detail detectability, linearity, and enhanced SNR, as well as the effortless transfer of information to patients & concerned individual electronically.



The digital detector arrays, commonly known as flat panel detectors, enable the user to obtain high-quality digital images better than any other imaging device. They further offer a better signal-to-noise ratio and enhanced dynamic range that results in providing high sensitivity for radiographic applications. These detectors work on two different approaches, that is, direct conversion and indirect conversion.



Indirect conversion offers a scintillator layer that converts x-ray photons into visible light photons and uses a photo diode matrix of amorphous silicon used for eventually converting the light photons into an electrical charge. The charge is proportional to energy & number of X-ray photons that interact with the detector pixel. The utilization of chemicals in technique is linked with occupational health issues and unpleasant odors.



The cost of traditionally used X-ray devices is high in terms of space, money, and time. Digital X-ray devices offer an eco-friendly and high-quality alternative. Decreased exposure to radiation for patients is another advantage of digital X-ray devices over traditional X-ray devices.

Digital & analog imaging systems are different when considering image production and display patterns. Digital X-ray images use the same rule of physics as conventional imaging systems. Digital images are visualized directly on a PC instead of viewing a photographic film by using a lightbox.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outspread of novel coronavirus across the globe has adversely affected the world's economy. The pandemic has presented many challenges to healthcare providers.

The pandemic has also affected different stages of the value chain due to strict restrictions and lockdowns imposed by the governments of several nations.

In addition, the turnaround time for product and service delivery has been affected negatively because of newer packaging protocols defined by authorities in consideration of COVID-19. Due to all these factors, the digital x-ray devices market has been negatively affected as a result of disrupted manufacturing and supply chains.



Market Growth Factors

Continuous Advances in Technology & Product Development



Technological advancements are an important factor driving the growth of the digital x-ray device market. The demand for technologically advanced digital X-ray systems rises because of advantages such as the ability to process a vast volume of data and examine patients rapidly.

Various market players are offering digital systems having the latest technologies to improve their performance and efficiency. These systems allow the users to address a wide range of applications with stitching functionality and diagnostic-quality images.



Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disorders



The incidence of severe orthopedic issues is rising across the globe. Orthopedic disorders are evolving as a major concern over public health.

The increasing occurrence of osteoporotic fractures, osteoarthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, and rheumatoid arthritis are some of the factors that contribute to the concern. The growing number of obese people in the region is the primary factor responsible for these rising cases of orthopedic disorders.



Market Restraining Factors

Digital X-Ray Systems Are Usually Expensive



Digital x-ray devices are available at premium prices and need a high amount to be invested while installation. This increases the overall procedural cost for patients as well. This high cost significantly affects the adoption of new systems equipped with advanced and expensive technologies. Most of the small and medium-sized hospitals could not afford these systems, as they have low budgets.

