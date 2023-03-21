Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market is expected to surpass US$ 3.3 billion by 2033 Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market analysts anticipate that the electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market will grow from US$ 2.0 billion in 2023 to US$ 3.3 billion by 2033.



Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging is Increasingly used in the Aerospace and Defense Industries

Defense spending in leading countries such as the United States, France, and the United Kingdom, as well as numerous developing countries such as Russia, India, and China, have been steadily expanding. Many of these countries are also involved in the export of weaponry. It leads to continuing research and development investment in the aerospace and defense markets.

Semiconductor devices are used in a variety of military and aerospace equipment, including data processing units, data display systems, computers, and aircraft guidance-control assemblies.

Several advanced electronic goods are used by naval warships, satellite communication channels on board, armament control systems, coastguards, and other users who require military-grade packaging of electronic and

semiconductor components. Humidity and a hostile climate necessitate the need for high-quality products and facilitate research and development investment.

Global electrostatic discharge packaging comprises the use of materials to safeguard electrostatic discharge-sensitive devices. Electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging is an important option for storing electronic components including semiconductors and printed circuit boards (PCBs). It also contributes to the safe transit of these technological devices.

ESD qualities concerning packaging include resistance to antistatic charging (turbocharging), charge dissipation, and electric charge shielding. Additionally, ESD packaging technology has applications in industries such as automotive, defense and military, manufacturing, healthcare, and aerospace. The fundamental role of this technology in the automobile sector is to ensure/facilitate safe and secure handling and carriage of high-value electronic parts/components while minimizing transport costs.

Key Points from the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market

Globally, rising per capita income is fueling increased demand for luxury items such as high-tech vehicles, IoT-enabled household products, and the adoption of electric vehicles. All these reasons are demanding growth for electrostatic discharge packaging.

The market size is anticipated to be US$ 2.0 billion in 2023.

The electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market is expected to secure a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Asia Pacific dominated the electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market.

Key Developments in the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market

June 2022 - Digimarc Corporation announced a collaboration with Sealed Air, a global pioneer in digital printing and packaging, to deliver product digitization to businesses such as eCommerce fulfillment, industrials, and consumer products on a huge scale using smart packaging.

March 2022 - Intel announced the first phase of its efforts to invest up to US$ 84 billion in the European Union over the next decade across the semiconductor value chain, from research and development to production to sophisticated packaging technologies.

July 2022 - Mondi has teamed up with Diamant, a German bike manufacturer, to wrap and protect its branded mountain and trekking bikes. Diamant wraps his bike handlebars in Mondi's pre-made paper Protection Bags rather than plastic bubble wrap. The innovative method protects motorcycles during shipping while lowering Diamant's plastic packing by about 85% each year.

June 2022 - Spadel and DS Smith PLC introduced a new 5-liter packaging designed to be both practical and ecological. The Eco Pack was developed in partnership with global leaders in natural mineral water and sustainable packaging solutions. The octagonal cardboard box contains a flexible plastic bag that holds 5 liters of liquid. Its economical material utilization results in a 65% reduction in plastic while also extending the shelf life of the water.

Key Segment

By Product Type:

Bags

Trays

Clamshell

Shrink Films

Boxes & Containers

Tapes & Labels

Foams

Totes/IBC

Racks

Others (Pouches, Sheets, etc.)

By Material & Additive Type:

Conductive & Dissipative Polymers

Metal

Additive



By Application:

Electrical & Electronic Component

Equipment

Explosive Powders

Drugs

By End-user Base:

Electrical & Electronics

Automobile

Defense & Military

Aerospace

Healthcare

Others

Explore Research-Related Reports of Packaging:

