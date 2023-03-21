Key Growth Driver Of The Energy-As-A-Service Industry – Rise In Demand For Renewable Energy As Per The Business Research Company's Energy As A Service Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the energy-as-a-service market highlights increased renewable energy generation as the driver of future growth in the energy-as-a-service market. Renewable energy is energy derived from naturally renewing but flow-limited sources that are essentially infinite in length but have a finite amount of energy available per unit of time. The use of renewable energy is increasing, which will boost the market for energy as a service. For instance, according to the International Energy Agency, a France-based intergovernmental organization, the share of renewables in global electricity generation jumped to 29% in 2020, up from 27% in 2019. Also, renewable electricity generation in 2021 increased by more than 8% to reach 8,300 TWh. Therefore, the rising demand for an increase in renewable energy generation drives the energy-as-a-service market.



The global energy-as-a-service market size grew from $57.32 billion in 2022 to $64.28 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1 The energy-as-a-service market size is then expected to grow to $100.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.7%.

Learn More In-Depth On The Energy-As-A-Service Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/energy-as-a-service-global-market-report

Per the energy-as-a-service market analysis, partnerships and agreements between companies are key trends that are gaining traction in the energy-as-a-service market. To meet consumer demand, companies in the energy-as-a-service market are entering into partnerships and agreements. For instance, in August 2021, the Engie group signed an agreement with Google LLC, a US-based multinational technology company, to provide carbon-free electricity in Germany. The agreement will help Google meet its carbon-free energy goals for its data centers, cloud regions, and offices throughout the world by 2030. Engie will assemble and negotiate an energy portfolio to supply Google with renewable energy (solar and wind) to ensure that all of its German activities are approximately 80 percent carbon-free by 2022. Engie SA is a France-based utility company that operates in the fields of the energy transition, electricity generation, distribution, natural gas, nuclear, renewable energy, and petroleum.

Major players in the energy-as-a-service market are Schneider Electric SE, Engie SA, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Veolia Environnement S.A, Enel X, EDF Renewable Energy, Johnson Controls International, Bernhard Energy, Edison Energy, SmartWatt, Entegrity, Enertika, Ameresco, Centrica, Ameresco, Duke Energy Corporation, Solarus, Spark Community Investment Co, and Contemporary Energy Solutions.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Energy-As-A-Service Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7927&type=smp

North America was the largest region in the energy-as-a-service market in 2022. The Middle East and Africa are expected to be the fastest-growing regions in the forecast period. The regions covered in the energy-as-a-service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global energy-as-a-service market is segmented by component into solutions, services; by end-user into commercial, industrial.

Energy As A Service Global Market Report 2023 –– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the energy-as-a-service market size, energy-as-a-service market growth driver, energy-as-a-service market segments, energy-as-a-service market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and energy-as-a-service market share.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Waste Heat To Power Global Market Report 2023 – By Product (Steam Rankine Cycle, Organic Rankine Cycle, Kalina Cycle), By Application (Preheating, Steam And Electricity Generation, Other Applications), By End Use (Petroleum Refining, Cement Industry, Heavy Metal Production, Chemical Industry, Pulp And Paper, Food And Beverage, Glass Industry, Other End Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Solar Energy Global Market Report 2023 – By Type (Solar Cell Panel, Solar Cell Paste, Solar Silicon Wafer), By Technology (Photovoltaic Systems, Concentrated Solar Power Systems), By Panel (Mono Crystalline, Thin Film, Poly Crystalline), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By End Use (Electricity Generation, Lighting, Heating, Charging) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Biomass Electricity Global Market Report 2023 – By Feedstock (Solid Biomass, Biogas, Municipal Solid Waste, Liquid Biomass), By End User (Households, Industrial Sector, Government Sector, Others), By Technology (G Anaerobic Digestion, Combustion, CoFiring, Gasification, Landfill Gas) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.



