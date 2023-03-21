Air Filters Market is Estimated to Hit USD 23.9 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2028; Government Regulations and Initiatives Aimed at Reducing Air Pollution to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Westford USA, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific region has proven as a leading contributor to the growth of the air filters market in recent years. This can be attributed to the increasing investments in research and development activities and the rising demand for cabin comfort mechanisms. Furthermore, the demand for air filters has steadily increased with a greater focus on maintaining hygiene levels and advancements in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. In addition, the growing awareness among consumers about the deteriorating air quality index and the need for filtered air has further fueled the market growth. Technological advancements in the HVAC industry have also played a significant role in boosting the adoption of air filters.

According to SkyQuest, vector-borne diseases are a major global health concern, accounting for over 15.7% of all infectious diseases and causing over 678,000 deaths annually. These diseases are spread by vectors such as mosquitoes, ticks, and flies and are prevalent in many parts of the world. Air filters play a key role in preventing the spread of vector-borne diseases, as they can effectively remove airborne pathogens and other particles from the air. This is particularly important in areas where these diseases are endemic, as it can help to reduce the risk of infection and improve overall public health.

An air purifier is a revolutionary device that has become increasingly popular due to its ability to clean our air. It removes harmful particles, such as dust, pollen, and dander, from the air, thereby improving air quality and reducing the risk of various health problems caused by indoor pollutants. This is particularly useful in poor air circulation, such as in offices or homes with limited windows or ventilation.

Prominent Players in Air Filters Market

Panasonic Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Carrier Global

IQAir

Sharp Electronics Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Unilever Plc.

Japan Automotive Manufacturers Association

Affinia Group Inc.

LG Electronics

Dyson

Mahle GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

HEPA Technology Segment to Generate Higher Revenue due to Huge Application Scope of HEPA Filters in Residential, Commercial, and Industrial Settings

In the air filters market, the HEPA technology segment emerged as a leader in 2021, and the trend is expected to continue from 2022 to 2028. The HEPA technology is designed to efficiently capture airborne particles, including tiny particles such as pollen, dust mites, and other allergens. This technology is widely used in air purifiers, HVAC systems, and other air filtration systems due to its ability to remove even the smallest airborne particles. Another reason for HEPA technology's market dominance is its ability to improve indoor air quality. HEPA filters help remove harmful particles from the air, making breathing safer and healthier.

The air filters market has seen significant growth in recent years, with the Asia-Pacific region emerging as a key contributor in 2021. The region is projected to continue its dominance in the market until 2028. This growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization and development in India and China. As these countries continue to experience economic growth, there has been a corresponding increase in pollution levels, which has led to a rise in demand for air purifiers. As a result, the need for clean air has become a top priority for many consumers, leading to a surge in sales of air purifiers.

Commercial Segment to Grow Exponentially Due to Its Large-Scale Applications, Regulatory Requirements, and Productivity Benefits

In 2021, the commercial segment maintained its position as a highly lucrative category in the air filters market. This is partly due to the increasing awareness of the importance of indoor air quality and the growing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable filtration solutions. As a result, industry analysts predict that the commercial air filter market will continue to grow rapidly, with a CAGR projected to be particularly strong from 2022 to 2028. This growth trend is predicted to be driven by factors such as increasing urbanization, rising pollution levels, and a growing emphasis on health and wellness in the workplace.

According to market research, North America is expected to experience significant air filter growth from 2022 to 2028. This growth pattern can be attributed to several factors, including implementing regulatory measures and organizing air quality management programs to raise public awareness. There has been a rising concern related to the quality of air in urban areas, which has led to an increase in demand for air filters. Governments and organizations across North America have recognized the need for effective air quality management and have taken steps to improve the situation.

The air filters market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry's competitive landscape. The report offers a thorough and insightful examination of the market's competitive landscape, providing in-depth insights into the operations of the leading companies. It highlights their business segments, regional trends, and latest advancements, giving readers a comprehensive market overview. The information contained in the report can help market participants gain a deeper understanding of the industry and make informed decisions about their business operations.

Key Developments in Air Filters Market

Steelbird, a leading name in the automotive industry, has partnered with A L Group to bring high-quality automotive filters to the market. This partnership is a significant step forward in the automotive industry, as the two companies will pool their expertise and resources to create innovative, efficient, and reliable filters that meet the needs of their customers.

K&N Engineering, a renowned air filtration company, has recently announced the launch of its Industrial Group, aimed at providing sustainable air filtration solutions. With a focus on reducing environmental impact, the new division will offer various innovative air filtration products and services for various industries, including manufacturing, construction, and agriculture.

American Air Filter Co., Inc. (AAF), a leading global provider of air filtration solutions, has recently announced its acquisition of the National Air Filter Service Co. of New Jersey. This strategic acquisition is expected to enhance AAF's market position in the Northeast region of the United States and further strengthen its portfolio of air filtration products and services.

Key Questions Answered in Air Filters Market Report

What are the expected economic and industry-related factors that will influence the growth rate and valuation of the market in the coming years?

Which sub-segments within the global market are forecasted to be the most profitable, and what factors contribute to this projection?

Are any emerging or underdeveloped regions expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period, and what are the reasons for this expectation?

How have the leading players in the market differentiated themselves from their competitors, and what strategies have they employed to achieve this?

