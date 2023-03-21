COLLAR Launches the First Shibarium-Based All-in-One Launchpad for Shib Tokens, DEX Goes Live

Ise, Japan, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COLLAR, a blockchain project that aims to empower the Shiba Inu ecosystem with cutting-edge tools and services, has announced the launch of its decentralized exchange (DEX) and its official Shibarium-based launchpad protocol. The DEX allows users to track and swap any tokens they want, while the launchpad enables anyone to create their own tokens and token sales on the Shibarium network.

COLLAR is the first project to leverage Shibarium, a Layer 2 solution for Ethereum that offers fast, cheap and secure transactions for Shiba Inu and its related tokens. COLLAR's DEX and launchpad are designed to enhance the user experience and foster innovation within the Shib Inu community.





"We are thrilled to introduce COLLAR as the first project to offer a comprehensive solution for the Shibarium ecosystem," said the founder and CEO of COLLAR. "Our vision is to provide a one-stop shop for anyone who wants to create, trade or invest in tokens related to $SHIB, $BONE, $LEASH, $PAW, $CLAW and $COLLAR. We believe that by offering these services on Shibarium, we can lower the barriers to entry and foster more innovation and adoption in this space."

COLLAR aims to be the ultimate destination for Shibarium-based projects, offering a range of services such as:

You can create your own token on Shibarium with just a few clicks, choosing from various parameters such as name, symbol, supply, tax rate and more. Token Sale: You can launch your token sale on COLLAR with different options such as presale price, hard cap, soft cap, whitelist access and more.

You can launch your token sale on COLLAR with different options such as presale price, hard cap, soft cap, whitelist access and more. Token Swap: You can swap your tokens for any other tokens on Shibarium using COLLAR's decentralized exchange (DEX), which offers low fees, high liquidity and fast execution.

You can swap your tokens for any other tokens on Shibarium using COLLAR's decentralized exchange (DEX), which offers low fees, high liquidity and fast execution. Token Tracking: You can track your tokens' performance on COLLAR's dashboard, which provides real-time data such as price, volume, market cap and more.

The COLLAR DEX

The COLLAR DEX is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that allows users to swap any tokens on the Shibarium network with low fees and high speed. Shibarium is a Layer 2 blockchain network that runs on top of the Ethereum blockchain and provides scalability and performance benefits for Shiba Inu and other ecosystem tokens. Users can also track their favorite tokens and access various analytics tools on the DEX dashboard.

The DEX is currently live and fully operational, which can be accessed at https://www.collardex.com/. The COLLAR DEX aims to offer a user-friendly and secure trading experience for Shibarium users. The COLLAR DEX leverages the power of Shibarium's Layer 2 technology to enable fast and cheap transactions, while still maintaining compatibility with Ethereum's massive DeFi ecosystem.

The COLLAR Launchpad

The COLLAR Launchpad is a platform that allows anyone to create their own digital tokens and sell them to other users on the Shibarium network. Shibarium is a secondary blockchain network that runs on top of the Ethereum network, which is the main network for Shiba Inu and its related tokens. Shibarium aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions for Shiba Inu and its ecosystem. Tokens created on Collar.Finance will be verified and displayed on the Shibarium's explorer website, which is a website that shows all the transactions and activities on the Shibarium network. The Launchpad also offers various features such as liquidity locking, anti-bot protection, and whitelisting participants in token sales.

The Launchpad is live at https://app.collar.finance/, which means anyone can access it and use it online.

The COLLAR token

The COLLAR token is the native token of the project. It has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens and a 5% tax on every Buy and Sell transaction.

The token serves as a utility token that enables access to various features and benefits on COLLAR's platform.

By holding COLLAR tokens, users can enjoy the following benefits:

Reduced fees on DEX

Priority access to presales

Voting rights on governance

Staking rewards

Final Words

COLLAR is inviting all Shib lovers to join its community and participate in its upcoming events and promotions. The project has plans to launch more features and services in the near future, such as staking, farming, lending, borrowing, NFTs, gaming, lottery, and more.

If you are interested in joining the COLLAR community and supporting its vision of becoming the first Shibarium-based all-in-one launchpad platform for SHIB ecosystem tokens, visit their website at https://collar.finance/, or follow them on their social media channels:

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.