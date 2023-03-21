Web Content Management Market Forecast: In-Depth Analysis Of The Market’s Growth And Performance As Per The Business Research Company's Web Content Management Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the web content management market forecasts the global web content management market size to grow from $9.27 billion in 2022 to $11.03 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%. The web content management market size is expected to grow to $21.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.6%.



The increase in proliferation of web services is expected to propel the growth of the web content management market going forward. Web services are a collection of standards and protocols that are used to exchange data between systems or applications. Web content management becomes an important part of any organization with the increasing significance of web presence as a result of an increasing volume of content continuing to proliferate. For instance, in 2021, according to a report shared by W3Techs, an Austria-based information provider about the usage of various types of technologies on the web, WordPress, a free and open-source content management system written in PHP developed by WordPress Foundation, is contributing to 39.5% of all websites in 2021 compared to 35% of sites in 2020, that means WordPress is used by two out of every five websites. Also, WordPress usage has grown by 12% annually on average, reaching 43.2% in 2022. Therefore, the increasing proliferation of web services is driving the growth of the web content management market.

Per the web content management market analysis, technological advancements are emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the web content management market. Major companies operating in the web content management market are focused on developing new and innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in July 2020, SDL plc, a UK-based intelligent language and content company, launched SDL Tridion, the newest generation of its intelligent content platform. By addressing the whole range of single source information for employees, partners, and customers, greatly boosting automation, and bridging content silos, the platform is intended to help enterprises with their digital transformation. By orchestrating data from diverse content and data silos through a single platform, the user can use SDL Tridion to find the ideal balance between speed and quality. Additionally, because of AI-driven automation, the user can activate enormous volumes of information for audiences around the world, both inside and outside of the business.

Major players in the web content management market are OpenText Corporation, IBM Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Sitecore Corporation A/S, Episerver Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Acquia Inc., E-Spirit, Rackspace Hosting Inc., HubSpot, RWS Group, Progress Software Corporation, Crownpeak Technology Inc., and Hyland Software Inc.

North America was the largest region in the web content management market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the web content management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global web content management market is segmented by component into solutions, service; by organization size into large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs); by deployment mode into on-premises, cloud; by vertical into BFSI, IT and telecom, retail and ecommerce, healthcare and life sciences, government, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, other applications.

Web Content Management Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the web content management market size, web content management market growth drivers. web content management market segments, web content management market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and web content management market share.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

