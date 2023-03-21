RJC Engineers Strengthens US Capabilities with the Acquisition of Kordt Engineering Group

TORONTO and LAS VEGAS, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading design and consulting firm RJC Engineers (RJC) strengthens their capabilities in the United States by acquiring Kordt Engineering Group (KEG).



This acquisition allows RJC to serve the entire North American market better and for KEG to provide clients with the added capacity, depth, and experience of RJC. The firms will continue to provide structural engineering, façade engineering, structural glass engineering, and more. RJC has fourteen locations across Canada and is now in Las Vegas and Reno.

“RJC is excited to further establish ourselves in the United States through acquiring KEG. Our firms and people have worked together for over a decade and share a history of successfully delivering projects throughout the United States,” said Mike Moffatt, Executive Principal of RJC Engineers. “Our strategic expansion into the US allows RJC to bring its expertise in many building sectors and service offerings to a broader client base.”

KEG is a structural engineering firm with offices in Las Vegas and Reno. The firm provides timely, efficient structural designs for many building types, from commercial retail to landmark buildings. KEG has a strong signature client base across North America and into Europe, with a reputation for client service and people-focused culture akin to RJC’s.

Stephan Kordt founded KEG and is now President of US Operations with RJC. A respected engineer and trusted leader, Stephan’s reputation for delivering quality projects within tight deadlines is well-earned. His deep technical knowledge, industry relationships, and ability to develop elegant and appropriate structural solutions make him highly sought after throughout the United States. His projects include The Watermark, Project 63, Crystals at CityCenter, Golden Gate Hotel and Casino Expansion, Venetian Casino Resort and Venezia Hotel Tower, and the World Market Center.

Theodore Droessler (Ted) is Vice President of US Operations with RJC. Ted has a strong background in quality assurance and management. He has helped manage design professionals and technical staff for the delivery of projects ranging from single-storey luxury residential projects to commercial structures. His projects include 5G upgrades to existing communication buildings, load testing of deep foundations and redevelopment of older masonry structures to include change of occupancy.

“We are thrilled to join forces with RJC and look forward to working with an even wider group of clients across the United States,” shares Stephan Kordt, President of US Operations. “We will continue to deliver the high-quality client service and innovative structural engineering solutions we are known for while bringing the expanded depth of expertise, resources, and services offerings now available to us as part of RJC.”

“We are delighted to welcome this talented, passionate team to RJC Engineers,” Moffatt said. “Their depth of knowledge and experience in building structures, combined with their dedication to client success, is a natural fit with us. Together, we’re well-positioned to help our clients thrive.”

About RJC Engineers:

RJC Engineers (RJC) is an employee owned engineering firm that celebrates creative thinking, prompt service, and technical excellence in the design and maintenance of structures. Bringing the best of RJC to every project for over seven decades, the firm integrates ingenuity and practicality to create success for their clients and their projects. RJC provides structural engineering, structural restoration, building science, parking facility design, structural glass engineering, and building energy modeling services. For more information on RJC’s leadership, projects, services, career opportunities and locations visit www.rjc.ca.

