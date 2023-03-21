Global Neurological Biomarkers Market Report 2022 to 2028: Featuring Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck, PerkinElmer and Shimadzu Among Others

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neurological Biomarkers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Type (Proteomic, Genomic, Metabolomic), Application (Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis), Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Neurological Biomarkers Market size is expected to reach $12.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 14.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



The term "biomarker," a portmanteau of "biological marker," refers to a large subclass of medical signs, or objective indicators of health status seen from the outside of the patient, which can be quantified precisely and consistently.

Medical symptoms, on the other hand, are only those markers of health or disease that patients themselves may perceive. The literature contains several more detailed definitions of biomarkers, and they have a lot in common.



A biomarker is "a characteristic that is measured and evaluated objectively as an indicator of normal biochemical functions, pathogenic processes, or pharmacologic responses to a therapeutic intervention," according to the National Institutes of Health Biomarkers Definitions Working Group definition from 1998.



The World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with the United Nations and the International Labor Organization, established the International Program on Chemical Safety, which defines a biomarker as "any substance, structure, or procedure that can be evaluated in the body or its product lines and influence or predict the incidence of outcome or disease.



A definition that goes even further considers not only the occurrence and course of a disease, but also its treatment, interventions, and even inadvertent environmental exposure to substances like toxins or nutrients.

Before the invention of better technology, it was difficult for researchers to monitor brain health by analyzing molecules since there were so few biomarkers for neurological illnesses. This entails less invasive testing, quicker medication development, earlier diagnosis, and hopefully more efficient therapies.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Almost every business has been impacted by the unmatched worldwide public health emergency known as COVID-19, and the long-term impacts are expected to influence industry growth throughout the course of the forecast period.

According to research by Diaceutics PLC (UK) on the diagnosis and biomarker testing rates for various cancer types, the number of newly diagnosed patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer decreased between February 2020 and March 2020.

The rates of KRAS, BRAF, and EGFR testing, which are important indicators supporting the optimal choice of precision medicine medicines that benefit particular patients, were also significantly influenced by this abrupt decline in just one month.



Market Growth Factors

Companion Diagnostics Are Becoming More Important



In the practice of medicine, companion diagnostics and biomarkers are becoming more and more important, which has enhanced disease-specific diagnosis, therapy, and monitoring. It can be used to identify patients who will likely respond well to specific treatments or drugs. These diagnostics frequently go hand in hand with certain medicine.



The Growing Concept of Individual Medicine



In customized medicine, biomarkers are crucial because they can be used for diagnosis, prognosis, and choosing specific treatments. Personalized medicine has grown in popularity over time as a result of the different drawbacks of conventional methods for diagnosis and treatment. Numerous medical specialties from cancer to immunological disorders are moving toward individualized patient care based on their genetic profiles and phenotypic traits.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

High Startup Costs and Protracted Biomarker Development Cycles



Due to the variability in how well they perform in illness detection, evaluating biomarkers is a time-consuming process. As a result, the validation procedure grows expensive and time-consuming. The process and timetable for developing and validating biomarkers are therefore comparable across biomarker categories, with a few exceptions, because different categories of biomarkers frequently share common development and validation process phases.



Scope of the Study

By Type

Proteomic

Genomic

Metabolomic

Others

By Application

Alzheimer's Disease

Parkinson's Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Germany UK France Russia Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Singapore Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of LAMEA



Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

F.HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck Group

PERKINELMER INC.

Shimadzu corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Quanterix Corporation

Neuro-Bio Ltd.

BioMerieux S.A.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 163 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $5228 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $12856 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mkq7md

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment