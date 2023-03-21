ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE
21 March 2023 at 17:45 EET
Orion Corporation: Charman of the Nomination Committee changes
After being elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oriola Corporation the Chairman of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation Heikki Westerlund has resigned from the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation. The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation has appointed Timo Maasilta as the new Chairman of the company’s Nomination Committee.
Composition of the Nomination Committee is:
- Timo Maasilta, Chairman
- Annika Ekman
- Petteri Karttunen
- Hilpi Rautelin
- Mikael Silvennoinen
