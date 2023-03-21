The respiratory inhalers market is expected to reach US$ 43,446.2 million by 2028 from US$ 31,144.6 million in 2022; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2028

New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Respiratory Inhalers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type [Nebulizers, Metered Dose Inhalers, and Dry Powder Inhalers], Technology, and Disease Indication" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433181/?utm_source=GNW





Inhalers for respiratory diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma are medical devices which deliver medicine to prevent, control and treat symptoms and help reduce exacerbations. The medicine inside the inhaler goes directly into the airways when the patient breathe in.



The prevalence of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, and other respiratory diseases is increasing across the globe.For example, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2022, the number of asthma-related deaths in 2019 was 455,000.



In addition, the Burden of Disease Study in 2019 recorded 212.3 million cases of COPD worldwide, resulting in 3.3 million deaths. According to the March of Dimes Organization, there were between 70,000 and 100,000 cases of cystic fibrosis across the globe in 2019. In addition, one of the major causes of respiratory diseases such as COPD and asthma is the rise in air pollution. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) estimates that global emissions of greenhouse gases are likely to increase by ~50% by 2050, mainly due to a 70% increase in CO2 emissions. In addition, it is estimated that the atmospheric concentration of greenhouse gases could reach 685 parts per million (ppm) CO2 equivalent by 2050, which would cause average temperatures to rise 3–6ºC above pre-industrial levels. In addition, the beneficial effects on patients through combination therapy for asthma have increased, which has increased the demand for respiratory inhalers market such as dry powder inhalers and soft-mist inhalers, as they are one of the best ways to administer combination drugs. Hence, the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases among the growing population is one of the factors driving the respiratory inhalers market growth.



Product Type Insights



The respiratory inhalers market, by product type, is segmented into nebulizers, metered dose inhalers, and dry powder inhalers. The dry powder segment held the largest market share in 2021, however metered dose inhalers is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2022–2028). Metered dose inhalers (MDIs) are handheld pressurized inhalation systems that deliver small, precisely measured therapeutic doses of medication directly to the airways of a patient. They are handheld pressurized inhalation systems that deliver small, precisely measured therapeutic doses of medication directly to the airways of a patient. MDI devices include a valve and actuator designed to facilitate a consistent delivery of a specific dose of a drug to the patient in particles of a specific size distribution delivered via a propellant. MDIs require gas propellants with vapor pressures that allow them to be liquefied at ambient temperatures at pressures between 40 and 70 psi inside the canister. Propellants used in MDIs for inhaled medications must be certified by the FDA as current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) inhalation grade with high purity levels. Propellants for MDIs must meet cGMP requirements for the methods, facilities, and controls used in manufacturing, processing, and packaging to ensure the product is safe for use and that it has the ingredients and strength it claims to have (FDA 2020a). The first HFC MDI approved by the FDA was for albuterol sulfate utilizing HFC-134a propellant in 1996. As of 2020, the number of FDA-approved MDI products has reached 13 and is expected to expand considerably.



The metered dose inhalers are further classified into pressured metered dose inhalers and connected metered dose inhalers.The pressured metered dose inhaler (pMDI) has been a mainstay in the treatment of respiratory diseases, especially asthma since its introduction in 1956.



It is the most commonly prescribed delivery system for administering inhaled bronchodilators and antiinflammatory agents worldwide.Spacer devices, when used properly, substantially improve the delivery of pMDI-generated aerosols to the distal airways.



The pMDI, used alone or in combination with a spacer or valved-holding chamber, is the most convenient and cost-effective way to administer aerosolized medications for most patients.A pMDI contains drug, which usually is either crystallized or in solution, along with the propellant and a surfactant.



Connected metered dose inhalers is a type of MDI in which a device is connected to the manual inhaler so that it becomes a digitally operated MDI. For instance, Aptar Pharma has launched HeroTracker Sense, a digital respiratory health solution that turns a standard metered dose inhaler (pMDI) into a smart connected healthcare device. HeroTracker Sense is a metered-dose inhaler (MDI) add-on connected device, designed to address patient inhalation technique and adherence. By attaching to the canister of an MDI, HeroTracker Sense has several features to help asthma and COPD patients take their medication in a more informed way. The sensors in the device enable the creation and supply of information such as co-ordination of inspiration with actuation, flow rate and inhalation duration.



Technology Insights



Based on technology, the respiratory inhalers market is divided into manually operated inhalers and digitally operated inhalers. The manually operated inhalers segment held the largest market share in 2021 and it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Manually operated inhalers deliver short bursts of medicine quickly and easily via a portable and handheld device. The user simply removes the cap, shakes the inhaler for approximately 5 seconds, places the mouthpiece of the inhaler in their mouth, and presses the pump to release the missed dose of medication while breathing in slowly and deeply. Manual inhalers require some practice to administer medicine properly, which may be difficult for small children or elderly patients with respiratory illnesses.

