Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Report to 2028 - Growing use of MRD Test Methods in the Diagnosis and Care of Various Cancers Drives Growth

The Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market size is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 14.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



Minimal residual disease (MRD) testing is performed to identify solid tumors or hematological malignancies. MRD tests are mostly utilized for the diagnosis of a residual diagnosis in research and clinical settings.

Through this test, the oncologists receive individualized information on the effectiveness of the utilized therapy from the ongoing monitoring of leftover cancer cells during the core therapy and throughout the remission stage.



Consequently, MRD tests also affect the decision-making for the selection of efficient treatment that would result in the improvement of the therapeutic results. Additionally, these tests can accurately forecast the likelihood of potential disease relapse. The onset of hematological malignancies or blood cancers takes place in the bone marrow, where stem cells give rise to red blood cells (RBC), white blood cells (WBC), and platelets.



These diseases affect the proper generation and operation of blood cells. These malignancies form when the development of healthy blood cells is obstructed by the unchecked proliferation of abnormal cells, which interferes with the normal functions of healthy cells.

MRD is also known as measurable residual testing, and its test methods are used to determine the efficacy of cancer treatment and the need to direct future treatment strategies.



Leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma are the three blood malignancies for which MRD testing is most commonly utilized, while its usage for other diseases' diagnoses is being researched. In addition, since the outcomes can be utilized to customize a patient's therapy, these tests are often considered helpful in the development of customized medicine.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The modifications to treatment occurred at a considerably slow pace owing to the pandemic's urgency. As a result, the setup of optimal time points to assess the disease response and evaluate for relapse by measuring the minimal residual disease for the newer methods could not be adequately established.

This further made the intensification of therapy challenging by not providing an apt description of the therapy's duration and time points. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the minimal residual disease testing market.



Market Growth Factors

Increasing Cases Of Hematological Malignancies Across The World



Since the past few decades, the incidences of hematological malignancies have risen significantly. This increase includes the rising prevalence of hematological cancer subtypes as well. For example, leukemia was the eleventh leading mortality-causing factor that was associated with cancer in 2018.

According to the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program, the disease also accounted for around 3.2% of all new emerging cancer cases in 2022.



Growing Use Of MRD Test Methods In The Diagnosis And Care Of Various Cancers



Since their development, minimal residual disease testing methods have become an essential part of the diagnosis of various blood cancers type. In acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), MRD tests are an integral part of routine testing.

Several studies have also suggested that MRD tests are the most appropriate way to determine the appropriate treatment that would be extremely helpful for the first ALL therapy.

These tests also help in the identification of patients that are at risk of relapse. Such factors aid in the expansion of the minimal residual disease testing market significantly.



Market Restraining Factors

Complex And Strict Regulations Regarding The Application Of MRD Tests



Like any other treatment and diagnostic methods, the minimal residual disease testing methodologies are also subject to specific issues related to the usage and suitability of these tests.

The issue varies according to the tests. For example, multiparameter flow cytometry tests include complex data visualization, and these tests are unable to detect cytogenetic characteristics. Therefore, the strict regulations, along with the drawbacks of MRD tests, hampers the expansion and growth of the minimal residual disease testing market.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Guardant Health, Inc.

Invitae Corporation (ArcherDX, Inc.)

Bio-Techne Corporation

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

ICON plc (MolecularMD Corporation)

Natera, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Invivoscribe, Inc.

