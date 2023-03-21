South Africa Accounting Sector Analysis Report 2023: Regulatory Changes that are Set to Disrupt the Industry

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Accounting Sector in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the accounting sector in South Africa, including knowledge management, provides a comprehensive overview of the state and size of the sector, registered, employed and graduate numbers, regulations, trends and key issues, as well as information on the major players and developments.

There are 18 company profiles including the Auditor-General and notable firms such as EY, Deloitte, PwC, KPMG, Mazars, BDO, Nolands and SNG Grant Thornton.



The Accounting Sector in South Africa



The accounting sector is the guarantor of financial reporting standards and performs a critical function in the South African economy. The industry continues to be affected by recent accounting scandals which have lowered trust in the profession.

While recent regulations aim to bolster efforts to hold auditors to account, there is concern they may make the profession unattractive to graduates who may fear harsh consequences if they are linked to corporate scandals. This, and emigration of professionals, has led to concern over a shortage of auditors.

Transformation, gender diversity and the continuing decline in quality of accounting in the public sector are ongoing concerns. Regulatory changes that are set to disrupt the industry include the mandatory rotation of auditors, which is due to take effect on 1 April 2023.



Audit-Consulting Split



Questions have for some years been raised over the big firms' ability to conduct independent audits when they depend heavily on offering advisory services to these same clients.

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors recently said it was considering forcing audit companies to split their structure and functions into audit-only and advisory services-only. Regulations already limit the provision of certain non-audit services to audit clients.



Trends



Key trends include the marked decline in the number of auditors and chartered accountants in recent years either through emigration, remote work or dropping out of the profession; the declining pass rates of candidates sitting the board exams; and the increasing opportunity offered for business restructuring professionals, particularly in business rescue procedures.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Labour

6.3. Environmental Issues

6.4. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.5. Input Costs



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

COMPANY PROFILES

Auditor-General South Africa

Baker Tilly Greenwoods Chartered Accountants

BDO South Africa Inc

Crowe in Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Deloitte South Africa

Ernst and Young Inc

Exceed (Cape Town) Inc

KPMG Inc

LDP Chartered Accountants and Auditors Inc

Mazars

Moore South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Nolands Inc

PKF South Africa Inc

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc

RSM South Africa Inc

SekelaXabiso CA Inc

SizweNtsalubaGobodo Grant Thornton Inc

Theron du Plessis Durbanville Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ix1wiq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.