Global Calcium Carbonate Market Size & Growth Analysis

New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on Contemporary market research report Calcium Carbonate Market published by Reports Insights, research indicates that the market had a worth of USD 23.78 billion in 2022 and is expected to achieve a market value of USD 35.52 billion by the year 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9%.

ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provided a detailed research report on the calcium carbonate market, which considers various factors such as market size, trends, value, and supply chain, along with the regulatory environment that affects market growth rate. Additionally, the study examines different opportunities and trends in key segments such as type, grade, application, end-use industry, and region. These factors enable manufacturers to gain a competitive advantage over their rivals by developing strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as launching innovative products to strengthen their market position.

Advancements in technology will lead to the development of new and better alternatives to calcium carbonate or more efficient production methods, which offer opportunities for optimizations in the manufacturing process in terms of efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Calcium carbonate is used as a filler and a coating material in the construction industry. With the rising demand for new infrastructure and buildings in both developed and developing countries, the demand for calcium carbonate in this industry is expected to witness growth in upcoming years.

Favorable regulations and protocols for the adoption of calcium carbonate as food additives will create lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years. For instance, according to the report published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Hong Kong Center for Food Safety (CFS) affirmed the usage of calcium carbonate as a coloring food additive.

Calcium Carbonate Market Growth Drivers:

Calcium carbonate is used as a soil conditioner in agriculture to improve the fertility of the soil. The increasing demand for food products and the need to improve the yield of crops drive the demand for calcium carbonate in the agriculture industry.

Favorable adoption of calcium carbonate as a sustainable alternative in the polymer industry to improve emissions profile as compared to PP resin which also acts as an alternative to conventional resin.

Calcium carbonate is a biodegradable material and could be used as a substitute for plastic in various applications. The increasing demand for biodegradable products drives the demand for calcium carbonate.

Restraints

Volatile costs of raw materials such as limestone and marble results in high costs of calcium carbonate costs due to uncertainty, mainly hampering the market growth.

Growing environmental regulations for the extraction process of limestone and marble to reduce the negative environmental impact hinder market growth due to high carbon dioxide emission during the extraction process.

Competitive Landscape

As per the study, Omya AG, Imerys SA, Mississippi Lime Company, and Minerals Technologies Inc. offer a broad product portfolio and operate in multiple regions across the world. They also have well-established distribution networks and strong relationships with customers in various industries. Further, the competitive landscape of the calcium carbonate industry is complex and dynamic, with many players operating in different segments of the market. The industry is characterized by key factors for success such as innovation, sustainability, and a focus on customer needs.

Recent Developments:

In April 2022, Omya and Asia Symbol International Pte Ltd. announced that they will invest jointly to produce all the requirements of Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) for Asia Symbol's uncoated fine paper machines located in Jiangmen, Guangdong, China.

In April 2021, MTI (Minerals Technologies Inc.) entered into an agreement with Baiyun Paper (Zhumadianshi Baiyun Paper Co., LTD) to construct a satellite plant for the production of precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) with an annual capacity of 50,000 metric tons. The production is expected to be conducted at Baiyun Paper's paper mill located in Suiping County, Zhumadian City, Henan Province, China.

List of Major Calcium Carbonate Market Players

• Imerys S.A.

• Mississippi Lime Company

• Omya AG

• Minerals Technologies Inc.

• Carmeuse

• Okutama Kogyo Co., Ltd.

• Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd. (Japan)

• GLC Minerals

• Provencale SA

• Calcinor

Global Calcium Carbonate Market Segmentation:

By Type Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)

By Grade Industrial Grade Food Grade

By Application Lime & Cement Production Plastics Paper Paints Adhesives & Sealants Building Materials Water & Wastewater Treatment Food Ingredient Breakfast Cereal Baking Powder Fortified Beverages Crisps & Cookies Wine Others (pastries, chewing gums, some breadstuffs) Cosmetic Ingredient Toothpastes Eye shadows Cosmetic Foundations Face Powders Others Tablet & Supplement Formulation Animal Feed Ceramic Production Glass Production Others

By End Use Industry Construction Industry Food & Beverage Industry Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry Agriculture & Animal Husbandry Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Paints & Coatings Industry Polymer Industry Paper & Pulp Industry Ceramics Industry Glass Industry Water Treatment Industry Others (Steel Industry, Sugar Industry, Oil & Gas Industry)



High usage of calcium carbonate as an antacid and a dietary supplement in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries will push the sales of calcium carbonate due to the growing focus on health and wellness. Thus, the demand for calcium carbonate in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries is expected to witness an increase in the coming years.

The development of new and advanced technologies for the production of calcium carbonate to improve the quality and efficiency of the product will push the sales of calcium carbonate. This is expected to lead to increased demand for calcium carbonate in various industries.

Calcium carbonate is also used as a filler in the plastics industry. With the increasing demand for lightweight and eco-friendly plastics, the demand for calcium carbonate in this industry is likely to grow

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 35.52 Billion Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 5.9% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Imerys S.A., Mississippi Lime Company, Omya AG, Minerals Technologies Inc., Carmeuse, Okutama Kogyo Co., Ltd., Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd. (Japan), GLC Minerals, Provencale SA, Calcinor By Type Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC), Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) By Grade Industrial Grade, Food Grade By Application Lime & Cement Production, Plastics, Paper, Paints, Adhesives & Sealants, Building Materials, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food Ingredient (Breakfast Cereal, Baking Powder, Fortified Beverages, Crisps & Cookies, Wine, Others (Pastries, Chewing Gums, Some Breadstuffs) Cosmetic Ingredient (Toothpastes, Eye shadows, Cosmetic Foundations, Face Powders, Others) Tablet & Supplement Formulation, Animal Feed, Ceramic Production, Glass Production, Others By End Use Industry Construction Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry, Agriculture & Animal Husbandry Industry, Paper & Pulp Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Paints & Coatings Industry, Polymer Industry, Ceramics Industry, Glass Industry, Water Treatment Industry, Others (Steel Industry, Sugar Industry, Oil & Gas Industry) Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Regional Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]



Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Korea, Western Asia]



South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]



Europe [Germany, UK, Turkey, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland]



Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

Key Market Takeaways



The global calcium carbonate market size is estimated to reach over USD 35.52 billion by 2030 with a staggering CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Based on type, the Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022.

By grade, the industrial-grade segment is expected to support the market growth in terms of value.

In the context of application, the paper segment accounted for the highest share contribution of over 42.3% to the market growth in 2022.

Based on the end-use industry, the pharmaceutical industry is estimated to contribute substantial shares to the market growth during the projected period.

Asia Pacific will lead the market statistics during the forecast period due to the established presence of the construction industry to meet the requirement for rising infrastructural developments.

With rising expenditures on research and development in biodegradable alternatives to conventional plastics, North America is estimated to offer opportunities for market growth during the forecast period due to strict environmental regulations.

Key Questions Covered in the Calcium Carbonate Market Report



What are some of the prominent players with a strong market presence in the calcium carbonate market?

Among the various segments of the calcium carbonate market, which segment is estimated to contribute the largest share from 2023 to 2030?

What is the projected market valuation for calcium carbonate in 2030?

What macro and micro environmental factors will impact the growth trajectory of the calcium carbonate market?

What are the key trends that are driving the growth of the calcium carbonate market from 2023 to 2030?

Which region is anticipated to offer opportunities for the increased market presence of calcium carbonates during the forecast period?

