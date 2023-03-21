The cone beam computed tomography market is expected to reach US$ 2,278.41 million by 2028 from US$ 1,214.51 million in 2022; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2028

New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433178/?utm_source=GNW





Cone beam computed tomography is a modification of the traditional computed tomography (CT) system.The cone beam computed tomography systems used by dental professionals rotate around the patient, capturing data using a cone-shaped X-ray beam.



These data are used to reconstruct a three-dimensional image of the dental (teeth); oral and maxillofacial region (mouth, jaw, and neck); and ears, nose, and throat.



Dental diseases are the most common noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), which affect people throughout their lives. The Global Oral Health Status Report 2022 by the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that oral diseases affect ~3.5 billion people worldwide, with 3 in 4 sufferers living in middle-income countries. The prevalence of the most important oral diseases continues to increase with changing lifestyles worldwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 85% of children, and ~65% of adults (including people aged 65 and above), have various dental diseases. In addition, trauma resulting from factors such as tooth injury, oral or oral cavity, or teeth misalignment is common. According to the WHO, ~20% of people experience such trauma in the orodental region at some point in their lives. As stated by Nguyen Van Chuyen et al. in a research report published in July 2021, dental caries is a global health problem. Moreover, malocclusion is considered one of the most important dental health problems, along with periodontitis and tooth decay, according to a report published in Dentistry Journal in October 2021. The WHO considers the prevalence of malocclusion highly variable, with an estimated rate of 39% and 93% in children and adolescents, respectively. The prevalence of malocclusion is projected to rise in the coming years, thereby increasing the demand for invisible orthodontics, which, in turn, boosts the cone beam computed tomography market. Dental treatment procedures are carried out with the assistance of digital imaging techniques. CBCT helps conduct anatomical characterization and find specific anomalies in dental implants through imaging. Moreover, it helps make procedures more interactive and easier for dentists. Hence, the increasing prevalence of dental diseases bolsters the growth of the cone beam computed tomography market.



The advantages of cone beam computed tomography have led to its widespread adoption in dentistry; maxillofacial surgeries; ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medicine; rheumatology; and traumatology. cone beam computed tomography produces 3D images that are useful in orthodontics and periodontology; this represents an undisputed advantage over conventional radiography. Further, the quality of the device is one of the key aspects that influences the usefulness of cone beam computed tomography in ENT and reconstructive head & neck surgeries. Moreover, the number of referrals and the variety of anatomical regions requested for imaging are also increasing. cone beam computed tomography features a new dedicated breast CT imaging technology based on cone beam X-rays and a flat panel detector, which has opened a new chapter in breast imaging. This revolutionary modality helps overcome the limitations of current imaging techniques used for the examination of dense breast tissues and overlapping structures. These benefits could translate into reduced morbidity and mortality from breast cancer. It also allows easy administration of contrast media for functional imaging.



Cone beam computed tomography is used in the diagnosis of chronic sinusitis due to the lower radiation dose and the lesser cost than conventional CT.Cone beam computed tomography provides a clear distinction between air, membrane, and bone density, which enables the visualization of anatomical structures and their pneumatization.



It also aids visibility into inflammation without being able to differentiate between simple mucous membrane thickening, cysts, polyps, or fluid accumulation.CBCT has been used in research on middle ear pathologies, focusing on auditory ossicles.



In otologic surgery, Cone beam computed tomography is used for assessing the detailed dimensions of the cochlea and the position of cochlear implant electrodes in the inner ear, which are extremely important for maintaining residual hearing.



In orthopedics, a cone beam computed tomography scanner allows a greater degree of patient positioning. Thus, the use of this technique is no longer limited to the dentomaxillofacial area. cone beam computed tomography scanners enable faster, more accurate, three-dimensional imaging at a fraction of the radiation dose. Owing to smaller imaging equipment, these new scanners can bring CT imaging from radiology departments to clinical rooms, emergency rooms, community facilities, and operating rooms. The scanners can be aligned vertically to examine patients when they are standing. Weight-bearing scans provide better visualization of some pathologies. Therefore, the expanding range of applications of cone beam computed tomography in various areas of healthcare is expected to provide growth opportunities to the global cone beam computed tomography market players in the future.



Patient Positioning Insights



Based on patient positioning, the cone beam computed tomography market is segmented standing, sitting, and supine. The standing segment held the largest market share in 2021, whereas the sitting position is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period (2022–2028). CBCT scans can be acquired for patients in different positions. CBCT hardware that allows for image acquisition in a standing position requires less space, making it, particularly, attractive in dental, orthodontic, and maxillofacial units. However, a standing position leaves space for involuntary motion, resulting in image artifacts. Dental-maxillofacial practitioners often favor image acquisition when patients are in the standing position because of the optimal space requirements of these devices.



Application Insights



Based on application, the cone beam computed tomography market is divided into dental, ENT, breast cancer, skull base, and orthopedic applications.The dental segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



The cone beam computed tomography market for the ENT segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. High-quality cone beam computed tomography scans help in post-operative, middle, and inner ear cochlear implant visualization and evaluation, reuniting duct (of the inner ear) visualization, and intraoperative temporal bone surgical guidance. Superior image quality, validity, reproducibility, and less radiation exposure are the characteristics of cone beam computed tomography imaging that have made it an attractive alternative to traditional imaging methods in ENT. The technique is gradually replacing the native X-ray method in ENT, as. Cone beam computed tomography can be used in ENT applications such as sino-nasal pathology, maxillofacial and nose trauma evaluation, cochlear implant visualization, middle/inner ear malformation and ossicular chain malformation diagnosis, and obstructive sleep apnea examination.

