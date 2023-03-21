English Finnish

WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 21 March 2023, 18:00 EET



Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of WithSecure Corporation and the decisions of the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting of WithSecure Corporation was held on 21 March 2023. The General Meeting confirmed the financial statements for the financial year 2022 and reviewed the remuneration report for governing bodies. The members of the Board and the President and CEO were discharged from liability.

The use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and the payment of dividend

The General Meeting approved the proposal of the Board of Directors that no dividend will be paid for the financial year 2022 due to the loss-making net result of the year. Company will focus on funding its growth and developing the business.

Board of Directors and Auditors

The General Meeting decided that the annual remuneration of the Board of Directors will remain unchanged: EUR 80,000 for the Chair of the Board of Directors, EUR 48,000 for the Committee Chairs, EUR 38,000 for the members of the Board of Directors, and EUR 12,667 for the member of the Board of Directors employed by the Company. Approximately 40% of the remuneration will be paid as shares in the Company.

The General Meeting decided that the number of Board members shall be seven. The following current Board members were re-elected: Risto Siilasmaa, Keith Bannister, Päivi Rekonen, Tuomas Syrjänen and Kirsi Sormunen. Ciaran Martin and Camilla Perselli, who belongs to the personnel of WithSecure Corporation, were elected as new members of the Board of Directors.

The Board elected Risto Siilasmaa as the Chair of the Board. Tuomas Syrjänen was nominated as the Chair of the Personnel Committee and Risto Siilasmaa and Päivi Rekonen as members of the Personnel Committee. Kirsi Sormunen was nominated as the Chair of the Audit Committee and Keith Bannister, Ciaran Martin and Camilla Perselli were nominated as members of the Audit Committee.

It was decided that the remuneration to the Auditor is paid in accordance with the approved invoice. Audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy was re-elected as Auditor of the Company. Mr. Jukka Karinen, APA, acts as the responsible auditor.

Authorising the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the Company's own shares

The General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide upon the repurchase of a maximum of 17,459,800 of the Company’s own shares in total. The maximum amount equals to approximately 10% of all the shares in the Company, in one or several tranches with the Company’s unrestricted equity.

The authorisation entitles the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase also in deviation from the proportional holdings of the shareholders (directed repurchase). The authorisation comprises the repurchase of shares either in the public trading or otherwise in the market at the trading price determined for the shares in public trading on the date of purchase, or with a purchase offer to the shareholders, in which case the repurchase price must be the same for all shareholders. The Company’s own shares shall be repurchased to be used for carrying out acquisitions or implementing other arrangements related to the Company’s business or for optimising the Company’s capital structure, to be used as part of the implementation of the Company’s incentive scheme or otherwise to be transferred further or cancelled. The authorisation includes the right of the Board of Directors to decide on all other terms related to the repurchase of the Company’s own shares.

The authorization is valid until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting, in any case no later than until 30 June 2024.

Authorising the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of options and other special rights entitling to shares

The General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of a maximum of 17,459,800 shares in total through a share issue as well as by issuing options and other special rights entitling to shares pursuant to chapter 10, section 1 of the Companies Act in one or several tranches. The maximum number of shares corresponds to 10% of all shares in the Company. The authorisation concerns both the issuance of new shares and the transfer of treasury shares held by the Company.

The authorisation entitles the Board of Directors to decide on all terms related to the share issue as well as the issuance of options and other special rights entitling to shares. The issuance of shares may be carried out in deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive subscription right (directed issue). The authorisation may be used for potential acquisitions or other arrangements, for share-based incentive schemes or otherwise for purposes decided by the Board of Directors.

The authorisation is valid until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting, in any case until no later than 30 June 2024.

Amendment of the Articles of Association

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the General Meeting decided to change Article 10 of the Company’s Articles of Association concerning the Annual General Meeting be amended to allow for the General Meeting to be held completely without a meeting venue as a remote meeting.

Helsinki, 21 March 2023

WITHSECURE CORPORATION

Board of Directors

Contact information:

Tiina Sarhimaa, Chief Legal Officer

WithSecure Corporation

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director

WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@withsecure.com



