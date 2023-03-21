Company announcement no. 9 - 23

21 March 2023



Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 8 March 2023 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 6 - 23. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 75,000,000, up to 250,000 shares (nominally DKK 5,000,000), corresponding to 1.10% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back program will run from 9 March 2023 to 5 May 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 21,500 7,564,244 14 March 2023 8,000 344.7 2,757,995 15 March 2023 7,825 349.6 2,735,353 16 March 2023 7,439 356.0 2,648,200 17 March 2023 8,210 361.7 2,969,427 20 March 2023 9,852 353.5 3,482,523 Accumulated under the program 62,826 22,157,740

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 940,688 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.15% of the current share capital of NTG.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:





Investor relations:

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO





+45 42 12 80 99

ir@ntg.com Press:

Camilla Marcher Lydom, Investor Relations & Corporate Communication Manager

+45 42 12 80 90

press@ntg.com

Attachments