Aircraft Ignition System Market is Projected to Surpass USD 539.84 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2022 to 2028; Rise of Low-Cost Carriers and Increasing Air Travel to Elevate Market Growth

Westford, USA,, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aircraft ignition system market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, and North America is expected to maintain its dominance. This is primarily attributed to the major technological advancements in aircraft ignition systems and the rise in demand for aircraft ignition systems in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). One of the key factors driving the market's growth is the increasing number of aircraft deliveries worldwide. This has resulted in a higher demand for aircraft ignition systems, an essential component of any aircraft's engine. Additionally, the rising adoption of advanced technologies in aircraft systems contributes to the market's growth.

As per recent research by SkyQuest, the commercial aircraft fleet in the Asia Pacific region is predicted to exceed 12,400 by the year 2030. This promising forecast suggests that the aircraft ignition system market will also experience growth in the coming years. One of the key drivers behind this anticipated expansion is China's rapidly growing airline industry. By 2030, it is projected that China's airline fleet will account for more than 42.4% of the entire region's total aircraft fleet. This shift in the aviation industry dynamics is expected to impact the global market profoundly. In addition, as more people take to the skies, there will be greater demand for reliable and efficient aircraft ignition systems.

An aircraft's ignition system is a crucial component that generates and delivers an electrical spark, which ignites the air and fuel mixture inside the engine's cylinder. This process is a fundamental step in the internal combustion process, which powers the aircraft's engine and enables it to perform its intended function. The ignition system typically comprises several critical components, including the ignition switch, spark plugs, magneto, and ignition coil. Therefore, properly functioning the ignition system is essential to ensure the aircraft engine operates smoothly and efficiently.

Prominent Players in Aircraft Ignition System Market

Woodward Inc.

Unison, LLC

Aero Inc.

Champion Aerospace Inc.

Electroair Electronic Ignition System

Meggitt Plc.

Kelly Aerospace Inc.

Sky Dynamics Corp.

Transdigm Group, Inc.

DART Aerospace

SureFly Partners, Ltd.

Air Power

Jetaire Group

Moog Inc.

Turbine Engine Segment to Attain Substantial Growth owing to Extreme Operating Conditions of These Engines and Development of New Technologies

The aircraft ignition system market saw significant growth in 2021, with the turbine engine emerging as a key contributing segment. This growth trend is expected to continue as the market is estimated to register a high CAGR from 2022 to 2028. The turbine engine is a critical component of aircraft ignition systems and is responsible for converting fuel into mechanical energy to power the aircraft. The demand for turbine engines has increased due to increased air travel and the need for more efficient aircraft. With the increased demand, manufacturers have been developing advanced turbine engines with improved performance and reliability.

The aircraft ignition system market has recently witnessed significant growth, with North America leading in 2021. Thanks to several factors, the region's dominance in this market is expected to continue until 2028. One of the key drivers of such growth in North America's market is the region's strong aviation industry. As a result, the demand for high-quality aircraft ignition systems is consistently high, with major airlines and aircraft manufacturers headquartered in the US and Canada. Another factor contributing to North America's leading position in this market is the region's advanced technology infrastructure.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Segment to Witness Remarkable Growth Thanks to Rising Use of UAVs for Military, Commercial, and Civilian Applications

According to market research, the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) segment is currently the largest consumer of aircraft ignition systems, and this trend is expected to continue from 2022 to 2028. This is due to the increasing demand for UAVs in various applications, including delivery services, aerial photography, mapping, and monitoring. In addition, the growing adoption of electric and hybrid-electric propulsion systems in UAVs is expected to create new opportunities for ignition system manufacturers in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific region has remained a major force in the aircraft ignition system market and continues to exhibit impressive growth in 2021. With a predicted upward trend to continue until 2028, the region is poised for sustained expansion in the aviation sector. In addition, the region has seen a rise in the number of low-cost airlines, further stimulating the demand for affordable, reliable, and easy-to-maintain aircraft ignition systems. With the Asia Pacific region continuing to expand its aviation sector, it is expected that the demand for aircraft ignition systems will continue to grow in the coming years.

In today's fiercely competitive marketplace, companies constantly seek effective strategies to gain an edge over their rivals. The aircraft ignition system market is no exception to this trend. SkyQuest, a renowned market research firm, has recently released a report providing invaluable insights for new entrants and established brands. The report highlights the importance of adopting best practices and effective strategies to differentiate oneself from the competition and establish a strong foothold in the market.

Key Developments in Aircraft Ignition System Market

Nidec Leroy-Somer, a leading manufacturer of electric motors, has been chosen by Airbus to collaborate on developing electric motors for its upcoming hydrogen-powered zero-emission engine. The joint efforts of Nidec Leroy-Somer and Airbus are aimed at a cleaner and more sustainable future for the aviation industry.

Unison Industries, a global leader in aviation technology, has signed a long-term agreement with Blue Origin to provide ignition systems for their BE-7, BE-3U, and BE-4 rocket engines. This strategic partnership between the two companies highlights the growing demand for reliable and efficient rocket engine technology.

Ampaire, a leading developer of electric aircraft, has recently announced that it has selected RED Aircraft GmbH as its engine supplier for its Hybrid-Electric Eco Caravan. The Caravan is a modified version of the Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, a popular single-engine turboprop aircraft commonly used for regional airline and cargo operations.

Key Questions Answered in Aircraft Ignition System Market Report

What is the market's current competitive landscape, and how have mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships impacted it?

What are the key growth opportunities in the market, and how are companies positioning themselves to take advantage of them?

How do regional and geopolitical factors affect the market's performance, and what strategies have companies employed to navigate these challenges?

What are the industry's major challenges, and how have companies adapted to overcome them?

