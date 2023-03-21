South Africa Furniture, Appliances and White Goods Retail Market Analysis Report 2023: Retailers Forecast a Tough 2023 as Consumers Deal with Increasing Interest Rates and a Slowing Economy

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail of Furniture, Appliances and White Goods in South Africa in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the retail of furniture, appliances and white goods in South Africa and includes information on sales, key challenges and opportunities, notable players, developments and influencing factors.
There are profiles of 26 companies including the major retail players JD Group, Shoprite and Lewis, second-hand retailers Cash Converters and Cash Crusaders and other notable players such as Tapestry Home Brands, Tafleberg, Weylandts, Teljoy and Takealot.
Retail ofSouth Africa Furniture, Appliances and White Goods Retail Insights
Sales of household furniture, equipment and appliances grew strongly in 2021, but growth has since slowed. Retailers have forecast a tough 2023 as consumers have come under pressure from increasing interest rates, and a slowing economy.
Power cuts have driven demand for appliances like gas stoves and cookers, while constraining operations for retailers, many of whom are looking to procure alternative energy sources to ensure trading is not disrupted.
Delays at ports and high shipping rates have resulted in many retailers sourcing more furniture from local suppliers, while online sales continue to grow.
Trends
Trends include the growth in online sales, rent-to-own, the increased sourcing of furniture from local manufacturers over imports, increased credit sales, the growth in Chinese appliance brands and the growing importance of the second-hand furniture market.
The power shortage has affected retailers' operations and is driving demand for certain goods, while propelling appliance manufacturers to develop and sell energy-efficient appliances.
Key Issues
Hybrid work means demand for office furniture remains suppressed even though office vacancies are beginning to decline.
TFG's 2022 acquisition of Tapestry Home Brands could increase competition among key players and the addition of new retail stores, products and services by existing players could increase competition in the retail of household furniture and appliances.
The furniture sector masterplan aims to revive the manufacture, retail and export of South African furniture.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Trade
3.6. Corporate Actions
3.7. Regulations
3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Economic Environment
6.2. Labour
6.3. Environmental Issues
6.4. Technology, R&D, Innovation
6.5. Government and Sector Initiatives
6.6. Input Costs
6.7. Nearshoring
6.8. Crime and Unrest
6.9. Cyclicality
6.10. Logistics
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
COMPANY PROFILES
- Botha en Barnard Meubelmakers CC
- Cash Converters Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Cash Crusaders Franchising (Pty) Ltd
- Clicks Group Ltd
- Dynamic Bedding Retail (Pty) Ltd
- Fair Discounters (Pty) Ltd
- Forfive (Pty) Ltd
- Foschini Retail Group (Pty) Ltd
- Gumtree South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- HomeChoice (Pty) Ltd
- JD Group (Pty) Ltd
- Lewis Group Ltd
- Massmart Holdings Ltd
- Mr Price Group Ltd
- Nictus Ltd
- Pick n Pay Stores Ltd
- Pierre Cronje (Pty) Ltd
- SHF Living (Pty) Ltd
- Shoprite Holdings Ltd
- Tafelberg Furniture Stores (Pty) Ltd
- Takealot Online (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Tapestry Home Brands (Pty) Ltd
- Teljoy (Pty) Ltd
- Trestle South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Verimark Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Weylandt's Furniture Cape Town (Pty) Ltd
