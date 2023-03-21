Cinnaholic to satisfy Calgary’s sweet tooth with exciting expansion

CALGARY, Alberta, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gourmet cinnamon roll bakery, Cinnaholic, announced today the franchise is opening four new locations – three in Calgary and one in Airdrie – after the successful debut of its first Calgary location last year.



Cinnaholic is the original, gourmet cinnamon roll bakery, acclaimed for serving "create your own" cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats like made from scratch brownies, cookies and edible cookie dough. Cinnaholic offers something to satisfy every sweet tooth, with products that are fresh baked and 100 per cent vegan, dairy & lactose free, egg-free and cholesterol-free.

Since opening its first Calgary location at 1523 5 St. last year, Cinnaholic Calgary has witnessed near-daily line-ups from patrons. This continued demand is what prompted Cinnaholic Calgary president, Robby Teja, to put Cinnaholic’s expansion plans into motion.

“When Cinnaholic first opened its doors last year, Calgarians welcomed us with overwhelming enthusiasm and the demand has only grown stronger,” said Teja. “That’s why we’re thrilled to serve Calgary and Airdrie with more mouth-watering cinnamon rolls made with the highest quality, animal-free ingredients.”

Calgary’s second bakery, located at South Trail Crossing (4307 130 Ave SE), will be opening on Friday, March 24. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cinnaholic will offer $2 cinnamon rolls* and the chance to win a year’s worth of rolls to celebrate the bakery’s opening!

The franchise will follow this exciting opening with three more stores later this year, including a location in Airdrie.

For more information on Cinnaholic South Trail Crossing’s grand opening on March 24, visit the event page. To enter for a chance to win FREE cinnamon rolls for a year, click here!

*Limit ONE $2 roll per customer, per visit. All additional orders are regular price. Must be present at the time of purchase, ages 3 and up. No call-in orders. Offer not valid with any other discounts or offers.

About Cinnaholic

Cinnaholic’ s mission is to solve everyone’s dessert cravings, serving create-your-own cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats like made from scratch brownies, cookies, and edible cookie dough. Select from over 20 unique frosting flavors and a variety of fresh and decadent toppings for your cinnamon roll. Mix and match flavors to create a new experience every visit! Cinnaholic believes in using the highest quality ingredients. All products are fresh-baked and 100% vegan, dairy & lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free. Cinnaholic has over 80 locations across Canada and the U.S. Visit www.cinnaholic.ca to learn more.

