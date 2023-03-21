Client Praises Psyclarity Health’s Massachusetts Staff and Support That Helped Him Achieve Recovery

Saugus, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saugus, Massachusetts -

Saugus, Massachusetts — Addiction is a lifelong battle that makes many people struggle to recover, but a strong support system and professional help when addressing addiction head-on can make the road to recovery smoother. A man who was struggling with addiction recently praised Psyclairty Health in a five-star Google review about the respect he received there, adding it was something he’s never experienced before.

“I was treated by the staff with the utmost care, respect, and support,” Eric wrote in his review. “You were incredible in shaping me into the man I am today.”

Psyclarity Health’s addiction treatment center in Saugus, Massachusetts, specializes in male-only inpatient drug and alcohol addiction treatment. This allows the rehab to cater to the needs of gender-specific issues and provides a safe place for men to express any worries they have during the process.

When patients choose Psyclarity for inpatient care, they can expect to receive the treatment they need, including detox and clinical stabilization services, cognitive behavioral therapy, and more, as well as things like workforce initiatives and lifetime engagement. Another benefit of inpatient care is the endless support given by other patients and staff, as well as support and resources to keep their jobs while going through in-person treatment.

At the facility, men can take advantage of amenities like an on-site fitness center, patient lounges, and a dining room that serves three restaurant-catered meals per day.

The men who come to Psyclarity for help get access to experienced, compassionate therapists and staff members determined to provide the holistic treatment that people need to achieve lasting recovery. For more information, call Psyclarity Health’s Massachusetts facility at 855-924-5320.

Psyclarity Health is a nationwide network of facilities that offer private, professional behavioral health care and cutting-edge drug and alcohol addiction treatment programs to a wide range of clients. The network includes a male-only inpatient rehab in Saugus, Massachusetts, a mental health clinic in Los Angeles, California, an outpatient addiction treatment facility in Norwood, New Jersey, and an outpatient mental health clinic in San Diego, California.

Psyclarity is known for its strong team of staff members and therapists who provide the evidence-based therapies that clients need to achieve recovery and get back on the path to a better life. For more information, visit www.psyclarityhealth.com.

###

For more information about Psyclarity Health Addiction Treatment - Massachusetts , contact the company here:



Psyclarity Health Addiction Treatment - Massachusetts

855-924-5320

163 Hamilton St, Saugus, Saugus, MA 01906