Moore Kuehn Encourages RADI, PRVB, CVT, and UNVR Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure has agreed to merge with QT Active Core Infrastructure and Public Sector Pension Investment Board. Under the proposed transaction, Radius Global shareholders will receive $15.00 per share in cash.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB)

Provention Bio has agreed to merge with Sanofi. Under the proposed transaction, Provention Bio shareholders will receive $25.00 per share in cash.

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT)

Cvent Holdinghas agreed to merge with an affiliate of private equity funds managed by Blackstone. Under the proposed transaction, Cvent Holding shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash per share.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR)

Univar Solutions has agreed to merge with affiliates of Apollo. Under the proposed transaction, Univar Solutions shareholders will receive $36.15 per share in cash.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

