Global Climbing Gear Market Is Expected to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global climbing gear market generated $1.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Covid-19 Scenario:



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global climbing gear market. Lockdowns imposed by governments of many countries to stop the virus from spreading led to the closure of gyms and adventure-related events throughout the region.

However, the vaccination drives in various countries along with the adherence to necessary sanitization laws and social distance requirements in public places helped the market to recover and grow.



The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global climbing gear market based on type, end use, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.



Based on the type, the climbing harness segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global climbing gear market revenue and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the climbing carabiners segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses the specialized clothing and others segments.



Based on the end use, the men segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than half of the global climbing gear market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. Simultaneously, the kids segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031. The women segment is also analyzed throughout the report.



Based on distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global climbing gear market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The online segment, however, is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031.



Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global climbing gear market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominant share i terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.



The prominent market players analyzed in the global climbing gear market report include ANTA Sports Products Limited, Kailas Sports Product Co., Ltd., DMM International Ltd., Mad Rock Climbing, Great Trango Holdings, Inc., Petzl Distribution, Grivel S.r.l., Metolius Climbing, SINGING ROCK s.r.o., Mammut Sports Group AG, CAMP SpA, EDELRID GmbH & Co. KG, and Ober Alp SPA. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.





