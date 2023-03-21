The isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market is projected to reach USD 6.8 Billion by 2028 from USD 4.4 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.2%

New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market by Product, End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842621/?utm_source=GNW





LAMP segment accounted for the largest share of the INAAT market

Based on technology, the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market is segmented into loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP), transcription-mediated amplification (TMA), strand displacement amplification (SDA), nicking enzyme amplification reaction (NEAR), single-primer isothermal amplification (SPIA), and other technologies.In 2022, the loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) segment dominated the market.



This is owing to high demand for LAMP kits and wide availability of these kits in developed and developing markets across the globe.



Infectious disease diagnosis segment accounted for the largest application segment of the market

Based on application, the INAAT market is segmented into infectious disease diagnosis, blood screening, and other applications.The disease diagnosis segment is expected to dominate the market in 2022.



Various factors drive the growth of the segment are rising number of HIV, influenza, and hepatitis cases across the globe, focus on infectious disease control, and use of INAAT based kits for the diagnosis of these diseases.



The prominent players in isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market are Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Hologic, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Meridian Bioscience (US), Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), bioMérieux SA (France), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), New England Biolabs (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), General Electric (US), OptiGene Limited (UK), Quidel Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Genomtec (Poland), Mast Group Ltd. (UK), Ustar Biotechnologies (China), Jena Bioscience GmbH (Germany), Atila BioSystems (US), TwistDx Limited (UK), LGC Limited (UK), Life Sciences Advanced Technologies (US), GenoSensor Corporation (US), and PCR Biosystems (UK).



North America: Accounted for the largest share in isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market

North America has the largest share of the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market. Factors such as availability of research funding and the development of diagnostic industry, increasing importance of early diagnosis for patient with HIV, Hepatitis and Influenza, and developed healthcare infrastructure are the major factors driving the market growth.



