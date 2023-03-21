The Delivery Robots Market is projected to grow from USD 0.4 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.8 Billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.7%

New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Delivery Robots Market by Offering, Load Carrying Capacity, Number of Wheels, Speed Limit, End-user Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05730822/?utm_source=GNW

Increasing focus on deploying delivery robots to reduce delivery costs in last-mile deliveries will boost market growth. Strict regulations regarding the operations of delivery robots will restrain the market growth.



Market for Software to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The software used in a robotic system is a list of instructions and a set of coded commands proposed to program robots according to the task required.The robotic software offers operating system-like functionality and provides hardware abstraction, low-level device control, implementation of commonly used functionality, and message passing between processes and package management.



With growing technological advancements, robot OEMs have started integrating data analytics platforms, such as big data analysis and predictive analysis, into the robotic system.With the help of the software, a delivery robot can perform various tasks, such as route mapping and navigation, dynamic path planning, and obstacle identification.



Apart from these tasks, by adopting appropriate software, the delivery robot can also be operated as a fleet.



Market for retail to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

Delivery robots are designed to help retailers streamline their delivery process, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction.Delivery robots are equipped with advanced navigation technology to navigate through busy streets and reach the intended destination quickly and accurately.



This helps retailers to reduce the delivery time and increase the efficiency of the delivery process.Moreover, robots are relatively cheap to operate as compared to human delivery drivers.



Retailers can save a significant amount of money on wages, benefits, and other expenses associated with hiring human delivery drivers. These features will drive the demand for delivery robots in the retail sector.



North America to hold for the majority market share during the forecast period

The US has recently witnessed many firms with ground-delivery robotic solutions.Some examples of US-based key players in ground delivery robots are Nuro, Boxbot, Serve Robotics, Savioke, and more.



These companies offer technologically advanced products in the delivery robots market, integrated with autonomous technologies such as Al and machine learning to optimize the last-mile logistics process by reducing the cost. According to the US Census Bureau, the population aged 65 and above will be nearly 98 million in the US by 2060. Thus, the growing aging population in the US is likely to generate the demand for delivery robots in the food & beverage and healthcare industries



The report profiles key players in the Delivery Robots market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Starship Technologies (US), JD.com, Inc. (China), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Relay Robotics, Inc. (US), and Nuro, Inc. (US), among others.



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Delivery Robots market based on load-carrying capacity, offerings, number of wheels, speed limit, end-user industry, and geography.The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the delivery robots market and forecasts the same till 2028.



Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the Delivery Robots ecosystem.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Delivery Robots market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

