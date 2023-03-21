Global Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market to Reach $106.9 Billion by 2030: Cost and Time-Saving Benefits Associated With the Implementation of Outsourcing Drives Growth

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Type (Branded, Unbranded), By Product (API, Drug Product), By Route Of Administration, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 106.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Recipharm Ab

Siegfried Holding AG

Aurobindo Pharma

Cambrex Corporation

Alcami Corporation, Inc.

Curia Global, Inc.

Catalent, Inc

Acme Generics Pvt Ltd.

Metric Contract Services

Syngene International Limited

Pfizer Centreone

Cost-saving and time-saving benefits associated with the implementation of outsourcing is responsible for driving the industry. A significant number of people globally suffer from chronic diseases.

For instance, the CDC states that 6 in 10 adults in the U.S. suffer from at least one chronic disease and 4 in 10 adults suffer from two or more chronic diseases. Chronic diseases are required to be treated for a long time. The high cost of medicines is increasing the demand for cost-effective generic drugs for the treatment of chronic diseases.



This is expected to support the industry's growth post-pandemic. There is an improvement in the regulatory approval of generic drugs. For instance, in 2021, the FDA approved 93 generic drugs, and by October 2022, the regulatory authority approved over 95 generic drugs.

Such improvements are expected to have a positive impact on the manufacturing of generic drugs and; thus, support the industry growth. The Japanese government is constantly trying to improve the generic pharmaceuticals market in the country. The government is also taking measures to improve the supply of generics in the country and is also encouraging medical institutes to promote the use of generic drugs.



This is expected to improve CMO activities for generics in the coming years. Global spending on medicines is also on the rise. According to the data provided in a report published by IQVIA in April 2021, global spending on medicine is expected to increase in the next 4-5 years.

The report states that global spending on medicine accounted for USD 1, 265 billion in 2020 and is going to reach USD 1,580-1,610 billion by 2025. This is also expected to improve the demand for generic drugs owing to their cost efficiency, thereby supporting the industry in growth.



Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

The branded generics segment held the largest share in 2021due to the preference for branded generics among physicians. Some branded generic manufacturers offer benefits and gifts to physicians for boosting their product sales. This further contributes to the demand for branded generic manufacturing in the market

The API product segment held the largest share in 2021. The growing demand for generic drugs is supporting the demand for generic API contract manufacturing

The parenteral route of administration segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the bioavailability of parenteral drugs over other formulations

The oncology segment is expected to register the fastest CAGRfrom 2022 to 2030 owing to the high cost of cancer drugs contributing to the demand for cost-effective generic medicines

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR over the forecast period mainly due to the low cost of generic drug manufacturing

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $68.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $106.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1. Supportive government initiatives to improve the adoption of generic drugs

3.3.1.2. Significant number of drugs losing patents

3.3.1.3. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases contributing to the demand for cost-effective generics

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1. Third party performance

3.4. Generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.4.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.4.3.1. Mergers and Acquisition

3.4.3.2. Expansions

3.4.3.3. Agreements and Collaborations

3.4.3.4. Product and Service Launches

3.5. Covid-19 Impact and Reformation Strategy



Chapter 4. Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market: Drug Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.2. Generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market Share, 2021 & 2030

4.2.1. Branded Generics

4.2.1.1. Branded Generics market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

4.2.2. Unbranded Generics

4.2.2.1. Unbranded market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 5. Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.2. Generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2.1. API

5.2.1.1. API market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

5.2.2. Drug Product

5.2.2.1. Drug Product market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market: Route of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.2. Generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.2.1. Oral

6.2.1.1. Oral market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

6.2.2. Parenteral

6.2.2.1. Parenteral market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

6.2.3. Topical

6.2.3.1. Topical g market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

6.2.4. Others

6.2.4.1. Others market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7. Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Definitions and Scope

7.2. Generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market Share, 2021 & 2030

7.2.1. Oncology

7.2.1.1. Oncology market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

7.2.2. Immunology

7.2.2.1. Immunology market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

7.2.3. Antidiabetic

7.2.3.1. Antidiabetic market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

7.2.4. Neurology

7.2.4.1. Neurology market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

7.2.5. Anticoagulants

7.2.5.1. Anticoagulants market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

7.2.6. Cardiovascular

7.2.6.1. Cardiovascular market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

7.2.7. Respiratory

7.2.7.1. Respiratory market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

7.2.8. Pain

7.2.8.1. Pain market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

7.2.9. HIV Antivirals

7.2.9.1. HIV antivirals market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

7.2.10. Others

7.2.10.1. Others market estimates and forecast 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 8. Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participant

9.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

9.3. Participant Categorization

9.3.1. Innovators

9.3.1.1. Recipharm AB

9.3.1.2. Siegfried Holding AG

9.3.1.3. Aurobindo Pharma

9.4. Vendor Landscape

9.4.1. List of Key Service Providers

9.4.2. Market Differentiators

9.4.3. Generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market Share Analysis



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qvrtzp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.