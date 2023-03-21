The cell dissociation market is projected to grow from USD 0.6 billion in 2023 to USD 1.4 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 17.8%

New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Dissociation Market by Product, Tissue Type, End User & Region- Global Forecasts to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05370338/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, advancements in non-enzymatic tissue dissociation are expected to offer lucrative market opportunities.



Enzymatic dissociation products segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on product, the cell dissociation market is segmented into enzymatic dissociation agents, non-enzymatic dissociation agents, and instruments & accessories.The enzymatic dissociation agents segment dominated the cell dissociation market in 2022.



It is expected to hold the largest share till 2028. The expanding pool of operational entities in this segment and established protocols for using enzymatic dissociation agents are key contributors to market growth.

Non-enzymatic alternatives for cell dissociation are being developed to overcome the limitations of traditional enzymes. Instruments and accessories form a niche segment, with few manufacturers active.



Connective tissue segment to register the highest growth in the cell dissociation market during the forecast period.

Based on tissue type, the cell dissociation market has been segmented into connective tissue, epithelial tissue, and other tissues (muscle tissue, lung tissue, and nerve tissue).Connective tissue dominated the cell dissociation market in 2022.



The extensive research on connective tissues has ensured a high share of this segment. However, the epithelial tissue segment is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The cell dissociation market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period primarily due to the rising R&D investments in the pharmaceutical sectors of several emerging APAC countries, favorable regulatory guidelines & government support, lower manufacturing costs, and increasing incidence of diseases.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Respondent: Supply Side (20%) , Demand side (80%)

• By Designation: C-level (20%), Director-level (25%), and Others (55%)

• By Region: North America (40%), Europe (28%), AsiaPacific (20%), and Rest of the World(12%)



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• Corning Incorporated (US)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• STEMCELL Technologies (Canada)

• PromoCell GmbH (Germany)

• Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

• ATCC (US)

• HiMedia Laboratories (India)

• PAN-Biotech (Germany)

• CellSystems GmbH (Germany)

• AMSBIO (England)

• Neuromics (US)

• VitaCyte, LLC. (US)

• ALSTEM (US)

• Biological Industries (Israel)

• Gemini Bio (US)

• Innovative Cell Technologies, Inc. (US)

• Central Drug House (P) Ltd. (India)

• Worthington Biochemical Corporation (US)

• Capricorn Scientific (Germany)

• Abeomics (US)

• Genlantis, Inc. (US)



Research Coverage

This report studies the cell dissociation market based on product, tissue type, application, end user, and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth.



It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total cell dissociation market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.







Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on cell dissociation products offered by the top 25 players in the cell dissociation market. The report analyzes the cell dissociation market by product, tissue type, application, end user, and region.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the cell dissociation market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the cell dissociation market





