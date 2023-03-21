English French

Nanterre, March 20th, 2023

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From March 13th to March 17th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 13th to March 17th, 2023:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 13-Mar-23 FR0000125486 44 886 105,8405 XPAR VINCI 13-Mar-23 FR0000125486 25 718 105,8446 CEUX VINCI 13-Mar-23 FR0000125486 4 506 105,9148 TQEX VINCI 13-Mar-23 FR0000125486 4 890 105,8909 AQEU VINCI 14-Mar-23 FR0000125486 20 000 106,6528 XPAR VINCI 14-Mar-23 FR0000125486 10 325 106,6994 CEUX VINCI 14-Mar-23 FR0000125486 4 785 106,6842 TQEX VINCI 14-Mar-23 FR0000125486 4 890 106,6934 AQEU VINCI 15-Mar-23 FR0000125486 50 557 103,9890 XPAR VINCI 15-Mar-23 FR0000125486 26 662 103,6675 CEUX VINCI 15-Mar-23 FR0000125486 4 547 103,6759 TQEX VINCI 15-Mar-23 FR0000125486 4 785 103,6525 AQEU VINCI 16-Mar-23 FR0000125486 27 387 103,4897 XPAR VINCI 16-Mar-23 FR0000125486 10 955 103,8413 CEUX VINCI 16-Mar-23 FR0000125486 4 527 103,8569 TQEX VINCI 16-Mar-23 FR0000125486 4 518 103,8744 AQEU VINCI 17-Mar-23 FR0000125486 40 861 102,8194 XPAR VINCI 17-Mar-23 FR0000125486 14 987 102,6794 CEUX VINCI 17-Mar-23 FR0000125486 4 621 103,0481 TQEX VINCI 17-Mar-23 FR0000125486 4 531 103,0671 AQEU TOTAL 318 938 104,4663

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment