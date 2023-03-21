Disclosure of transactions in own shares From March 13th to March 17th, 2023

        Nanterre, March 20th, 2023       

              

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 13th to March 17th, 2023:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI13-Mar-23FR000012548644 886105,8405XPAR
VINCI13-Mar-23FR000012548625 718105,8446CEUX
VINCI13-Mar-23FR00001254864 506105,9148TQEX
VINCI13-Mar-23FR00001254864 890105,8909AQEU
VINCI14-Mar-23FR000012548620 000106,6528XPAR
VINCI14-Mar-23FR000012548610 325106,6994CEUX
VINCI14-Mar-23FR00001254864 785106,6842TQEX
VINCI14-Mar-23FR00001254864 890106,6934AQEU
VINCI15-Mar-23FR000012548650 557103,9890XPAR
VINCI15-Mar-23FR000012548626 662103,6675CEUX
VINCI15-Mar-23FR00001254864 547103,6759TQEX
VINCI15-Mar-23FR00001254864 785103,6525AQEU
VINCI16-Mar-23FR000012548627 387103,4897XPAR
VINCI16-Mar-23FR000012548610 955103,8413CEUX
VINCI16-Mar-23FR00001254864 527103,8569TQEX
VINCI16-Mar-23FR00001254864 518103,8744AQEU
VINCI17-Mar-23FR000012548640 861102,8194XPAR
VINCI17-Mar-23FR000012548614 987102,6794CEUX
VINCI17-Mar-23FR00001254864 621103,0481TQEX
VINCI17-Mar-23FR00001254864 531103,0671AQEU
      
  TOTAL318 938104,4663 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

