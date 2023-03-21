New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Protein Ingredients Market by Source, Form, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05123133/?utm_source=GNW

Animal sources such as collagen, dairy, and egg; plant sources such as soy, pea, and wheat; and insect sources are rich in protein content. Their demand is on a spike with their rise in the usage of various industry applications. The demand is also aided by growing consumer awareness and preference for health products and diets.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness a significant growth of 8.1% during the forecast period

The protein ingredients market in Asia Pacific is growing at a CAGR of 8.1%. The Asia-Pacific region consists of a rising population, some of the world’s fastest-growing economies, and a growing preference for vegetarian and vegan foods, which is expected to thrive the protein ingredients market in the region, especially in the plant sources category. Moreover, major players are expanding their sales presence and manufacturing plants in the region, pumping the protein ingredients market’s ecosystem in one of the fastest growing regions.



The pharmaceuticals segment by application has the fastest growth rate in the protein ingredients market.



According to WHO, 1 in 6 people in the world will age above 60 years by 2030.Thus, growth in the global healthcare industry can be attributed to the increase in the aging population, the need for improved metabolism and health, and reduced susceptibility to diseases.



Proteins are essential amino acids that help the human body boost its immunity and help build and repair tissues.They are the building blocks for bones, muscles, cartilage, skin, and blood.



Proteins thus form an important component in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Moreover, with rising urbanization, and fast-paced lifestyles supplements and substitute are believed to become highly popular in the coming times to treat and prevent deficiencies, further driving the industry in the coming years.

Sustainable and efficient production process to drive the protein ingredients market for microbial source in the coming times

The process of producing protein ingredients from animal and plant sources is very resource intensive.It is very time-consuming and requires a large amount of land, energy, and water.



Microbial sources of protein offer various benefits to the manufacturers with respect to savings in terms of land and water use (up to 98% water savings).Thus, the process also helps with the reduction of carbon footprint.



Therefore, though the microbial source of proteins may appear as a niche market today, it is expected to grow at a very fast pace in the coming times to emerge as one of the most significant alternative sources of protein.



Research Coverage:

The report segments the protein ingredients market on the basis of source, form, application, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the global protein ingredients market.



