Global Payment Security Market Report to Reach $39.16 Billion by 2028: Enhanced Penetration of Digital Technology in the Banking and Payments Industry Drives Growth

The Global Payment Security Market is estimated to be USD 22.16 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 39.16 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.06%.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $22.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $39.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Adoption of Digital Payment Modes

Growing Fraudulent Activities in E-commerce

Enhanced Penetration of Digital Technology in the Banking and Payments Industry

Restraints

High Cost of the Payment Security Solutions

Opportunities

Integration of the Technical Advancements in the Payment Security Solutions

Challenges

Trust Issues in Online Payment Modes

Lack of Knowledge and the Security Concerns

Market Segmentation



The Global Payment Security Market is segmented based on Component, Platform, Transportation Mode, Applications, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Solution and Service.

By Platform, the market is classified into Web-based and POS-based.

By Transportation Mode, the market is classified into Banking Cards , Digital Wallets , Internet Banking , and Point of Sales.

By Applications, the market is classified into Education, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Ecommerce, Telecom & IT, and Travel & Hospitality.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

