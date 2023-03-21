The C4ISR market is projected to grow from USD 113.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 154.0 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2%

New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "C4ISR Market by Platform, Solution, Application, End User, Installation and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04397142/?utm_source=GNW

during the forecast period. Market is anticipated to grow due to increase need for detailed information, the accelerating speed of information dissemination, the deployment of resources

based on the assimilated information, and the proliferation of interoperable digital devices have driven the need to develop and deploy modern C4ISR capabilities. C4ISR is an extremely capable deterrent; modern dissemination technologies and techniques enable forces to deal with threats before they can cause harm.



The Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Based on application, the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance segment is projected to lead the C4ISR market during the forecast period. The growth of the computers segment can be attributed to the increasing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in both, commercial and defense sectors for enhancing data management.



The defense & space Segment is projected to dominate the market share in the End User segment during the forecast period

Based on End User, the defense & space segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. Rising adoption of geospatial systems for better surveillance and shorter response time and increasing geopolitical rift among countries has led to the adoption of C4ISR systems.



North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022

The C4ISR market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022.



The North America market will experience considerable growth in the next years because of the rising military modernization programs, rising investments in developing technologically advanced C4ISRs for defense soldiers, and the growing military procurement by Russia, Germany, India, and China contribute to the global expansion of the market.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the C4ISR market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, Others-40%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Middle East – 5%, and Latin America – 5%

Prominent companies include Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Thales (France), BAE Systems Inc. (UK), General Dynamics Corporation (US), and Northrop Grumman (US), among others



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the C4ISR market by application (command & control; communications;

computer, intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance; electronic warfare), by platform (land, naval,



airborne, space), by solution (hardware, application software, and services), by end user (defense and



space, homeland security and commercial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle

East & Africa, and Latin America).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the C4ISR market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements. new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the C4ISR market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the C4ISR market ecosystem is covered in this report.



