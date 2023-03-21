Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Investors - Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against United Natural Foods, Inc. (“United Natural Foods” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UNFI). The lawsuit alleges United Natural Foods made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (1) that, despite its cost saving Value Path initiative, United Natural Foods had not invested in improving its data management and related infrastructure; (2) the Company could not respond adequately to cost changes, such as inflationary pressure; (3) therefore, the Company could not appreciate the benefits of procurement gains and inventory gains achieved during fiscal 2022; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s profitability would be materially adversely impacted.



If you bought shares of United Natural Foods between March 10, 2021 and March 7, 2023

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 19, 2023.

