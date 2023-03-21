Contact Lens Solutions Global Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030: Hydrogen Peroxide-based Solutions Gain Preference Owing to Their Higher Disinfection Capability

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contact Lens Solutions: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Multi Purpose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.3% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hydrogen Peroxide-based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $916.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$916.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$334 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -

Alcon Laboratories, Inc.

Allergan (A Company of AbbVie)

Bausch & Lomb, Incorporated

CLB VISION

CooperVision, Inc.

FreshKon

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

Menicon Co., Ltd.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 367 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

US Contact Lens Purchases % Growth: January 2020-15June 2020

Trend in New Patient Bookings for Eye Examinations in the US: January 2020-15 June 2020

Studies Investigate the Efficacy of Contact Lens Solutions to Disinfect SARS-CoV-2

Contact Lens Solutions: An Introduction

Market Outlook

Multi-Purpose Solutions Account for Major Share, while Hydrogen Peroxide Solutions to Report Improved Growth

Asia-Pacific to Contribute to Future Growth

Increasing Adoption of Daily Disposable Contact Lenses Weaken Sales Momentum

Global Soft Lenses Market: Percentage Breakdown of Modality by Region for 2020

Summary of Major Lens Types

Expanding Wearer Base for Contact Lenses to Augment Growth

Penetration of Contact Lenses in Select Countries/Regions: 2019E

Breakdown of Contact Lens Users by Gender: 2020E

World Population by Age Group

Recent Market Activity

Competition

Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Contact Lens Solutions Market:L 2020E

World Brands

Contact Lens Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Formulations to Drive Growth

Companies Focus on New Solutions to Alleviate Contact Lens Discomfort

New Preservatives and Solutions to Address Sensitivity Issues

Select Contact Lens Solutions and Their Constituents

Hydrogen Peroxide-based Solutions Gain Preference Owing to their Higher Disinfection Capability

Rise in Myopic Population to Drive Growth

Global World Population with Myopia and High Myopia (in Million): 2000, 2010, 2020, and 2030

eCommerce and mCommerce Drive Growth Avenues for Contact Lens and Solution Companies

Urbanization and Improved Middle Class Spending: Megatrends with Significant Implications for Contact Lenses and Solutions Market

Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i9ol91

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment