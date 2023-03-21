The Polyurethane Adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 8.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 10.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2022-2027

New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyurethane Adhesives Market by Resin Type, Technology, End-use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04141082/?utm_source=GNW

Disruption in raw material value chain due to economic recession and stringent regulations in North America and Europe has imposed potential restraints to the Polyurethane Adhesives market.



Thermoset based Polyurethane Adhesives segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the market.

Thermoset resins are made of polymers joined together by chemical bonds, which acquire a highly crosslinked polymer structure.They solidify when cured by mixing and/or heating and cannot be remolded once cured.



These resins offer excellent resistance to solvents and chemicals, can withstand high temperature, low application temperature, and high creep resistance, and are suitable for high-temperature sensitive substrates. Thermosets are widely used for load-bearing applications owing to their superior strength and resistance.



China to gain the maximum market share of Polyurethane Adhesives in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

According to the World Bank, China is the second-largest economy in the world. According to Statista, the Chinese manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) was recorded as 51.9% by 31st December 2020, and it reduced by 1.8% in August 2021. This implies that the Chinese adhesives market will expand in later years. Many major players are investing in the country to build new manufacturing facilities due to cheap labor and accessible raw materials.

The construction industry in China is expected to witness increasing developments due to the implementation of industrial policies and market promotion.The polyurethane adhesives market in China is driven by the rising demand from new construction and renovation activities, government and private investment in residential and non-residential projects, and growing consumer spending power.



Increasing population, improved lifestyle, cheap labor, and restructured environmental regulations are also expected to fuel the demand for polyurethane adhesives in the country.



Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3 – 18%

• By Designation: C Level – 27%, D Level – 10%, and Others – 55%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 55%, North America – 18%, Europe – 9%, South America-9%, and the Middle East & Africa – 9%



The key companies profiled in this report are Henkel AG & Co. KGAA (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Dow Inc. (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), and 3M Company (US).



Research Coverage:

Polyurethane Adhesives Market by Type (Thermoset & Thermoplastic), by Technology (Solvent-borne, 100% solids, Dispersion), by End-use industry (Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Leather & Footwear, General Industrial, and Furniture & Decoration) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa).



Reasons to Buy the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on Polyurethane Adhesives offered by top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for Polyurethane Adhesives across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04141082/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________