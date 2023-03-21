New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Patient Handling Equipment Market by Type, Medical Beds, Mobility Devices, End User & Region - Global Forecasts to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03861477/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, a significant factor hampering the market growth is the inadequate training given to caregivers for the effective operation of patient handling equipment..



Patient transfer devices is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

By type, the market is further segmented into stretchers & transport chairs, mobility devices, bathroom & toilet assist equipment, medical beds, and patient transfer devices.The patient transfer devices segment is expected to register highest growth of the patient handling equipment market in 2021.



The high share of this segment is due to the growing number of installation of ceiling lifts in hospitals and the rising adoption of patient lifts for bariatric patient handling.



Hospital segment accounted for the largest share in the patient handling equipment market in 2021

By end users, the market is further segmented into home care settings, hospitals, and other end users.The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the patient handling equipment market in 2021.



This is due to rising number of patient population, growing geriatric population, rising number of disabled people, and the increasing number of injuries caused during the patient handling process.



Europe accounted for the largest share of the patient handling equipment market in 2021.

In 2021,Europe accounted for the largest share of the global patient handling equipment market.The region’s large share can be attributed to the the rising number of government and non-government initiatives to adopt safe patient handling equipment and the widespread number of patient handling equipment manufacturers in Europe.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the largest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2027. The expansion of healthcare facilities in Asian countries is responsible for the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.



Key players in the Patient Handling Equipment Market

The key players operating in the patient handling equipment market include include Arjo (Sweden), Baxter International Inc. (US), Savaria (Canada), Invacare Corporation (US), Stryker (US), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (US), Etac AB (Sweden), GF Health Products, Inc. (US), V. Guldmann A/S (Denmark), Joerns Healthcare LLC (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Prism Medical UK Ltd. (UK), LINET (Czech Republic), Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Benmor Medical (UK), Malvetio Spa (Italy), EZ Way, Inc. (US), Ossenberg GmbH (Germany), Antano Group (Italy), Winncare (UK), Getinge AB (Sweden).



• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the patient handling equipment market. The report analyzes this market by type, end user, and region.

