Global CBD Oil Market Report 2023-2027: Market is Forecast to Grow by $5,361.32 Million at a CAGR of 27.63% - Increasing Number of New Product Launches to Bolster Growth

The CBD oil market is forecast to grow by $5361.32 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.63%

This study identifies the growing legalization of cannabis-based products as one of the prime reasons driving the CBD oil market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of advanced cultivation processes and growth in e-commerce industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The market is driven by growing millennial population in key cannabis markets, health-promoting benefits of CBD oil, and increasing number of new product launches.

The report on the CBD oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading CBD oil market vendors.

Also, the CBD oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Market Positioning of Key Vendors

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

BIOTA Biosciences LLC

CannazALL

Cannoid LLC

Canopy Growth Corp.

CBD American Shaman LLC

CV Sciences Inc.

Elixinol

Endoca BV

Folium Biosciences

Gaia Botanics

Green Roads Inc.

Happie Hemp Pvt. Ltd.

Isodiol International Inc.

Kazmira LLC

Medical Marijuana Inc.

NuLeaf Naturals LLC

PharmaHemp d.o.o.

Silver Shadow Ventures LLC

Tilray Brands Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global CBD oil market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Personal use - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Wellness - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Marijuana derived CBD oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Hemp derived CBD oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Product



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

