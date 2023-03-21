Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 12 - end of buy-back

Icelandic English

In week 12 2023, Festi purchased in total 171,450 own shares for total amount of 30,725,275 ISK as follows:





Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 12 20.3.2023 14:31:27 100.000 179 17.900.000 2.928.550 520.502.300 12 21.3.2023 12:14:53 71.450 179,5 12.825.275 3.000.000 533.327.575 171.450 30.725.275





This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. Festi has purchased in total 3,000,000 own shares for 533,327,575 ISK and has finished the buy-back.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares but owns now 8,000,000 own shares or 2.56% of issued shares.



The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.