Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 12 - end of buy-back

In week 12 2023, Festi purchased in total 171,450 own shares for total amount of 30,725,275 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total puchase price
|12
|20.3.2023
|14:31:27
|100.000
|179
|17.900.000
|2.928.550
|520.502.300
|12
|21.3.2023
|12:14:53
|71.450
|179,5
|12.825.275
|3.000.000
|533.327.575
|171.450
|30.725.275
This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. Festi has purchased in total 3,000,000 own shares for 533,327,575 ISK and has finished the buy-back.
Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares but owns now 8,000,000 own shares or 2.56% of issued shares.
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).