Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 12 - end of buy-back

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 12 2023, Festi purchased in total 171,450 own shares for total amount of 30,725,275 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
1220.3.202314:31:27100.00017917.900.0002.928.550520.502.300
1221.3.202312:14:5371.450179,512.825.2753.000.000533.327.575
   171.450 30.725.275  


This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. Festi has purchased in total 3,000,000 own shares for 533,327,575 ISK and has finished the buy-back.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares but owns now 8,000,000 own shares or 2.56% of issued shares. 

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).