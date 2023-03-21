2 Day Flow Cytometry Innovations Conference 2023: Washington, United States - May 4-5, 2023 - Focus Upon Single Cell Analysis as a Key Element Coupled with Single Extracellular Vesicle (EV) Analysis

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations in Flow Cytometry 2023" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Welcome to the Innovations in Flow Cytometry 2023 Conference being held May 4-5, 2023 in Seattle.

This conference is part of a 2-track event with the companion track being co-located and being held concurrently, entitled Innovations in Microfluidics 2023.

The goal of this 2-track event is to highlight the innovations in these fields and bring forth elements of convergence of these fields in terms technology development and application areas. We focus upon Single Cell Analysis as a key element of this event coupled with Single Extracellular Vesicle (EV) Analysis.

Presentations at this event from academic key opinion leaders, industry leaders as well as the tools and technology developers who are driving innovation in these fields. There is a co-located exhibition where companies will showcase their product and service offerings and the goal of this event is to promote scientific exchange and networking.

The conference is held in downtown Seattle in close proximity to the various academic institutions, clinical research centers and companies.

Agenda:

Day 1 Thursday, 4 May 2023

08:00 - Conference Registration, Morning Coffee and Pastries in the Exhibit Hall

Session Title: Conference Opening Plenary Session

Conference Chairperson: Professor Albert Folch, Professor of Bioengineering, University of Washington

09:00 - Daniel Chiu Keynote Presentation

New Flow-Cytometry Technologies: From Rare-Cell Isolation to the Analysis of Single Extracellular Vesicles and Particles

Daniel Chiu, A. Bruce Montgomery Professor of Chemistry, University of Washington, United States of America

09:30 - Dino Di Carlo Keynote Presentation

Functional Flow Cytometry with Lab on a Particle Technologies

Dino Di Carlo, Armond and Elena Hairapetian Chair in Engineering and Medicine, Professor and Vice Chair of Bioengineering, University of California-Los Angeles, United States of America

10:00 - Shuichi Takayama Keynote Presentation

Automated Flow Cytometric Analysis Compatible Microphysiological Systems

Shuichi Takayama, Professor, Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar, and Price Gilbert, Jr. Chair in Regenerative Engineering and Medicine, Georgia Institute of Technology & Emory University School of Medicine, United States of America

10:30 - Morning Coffee Break and Networking in the Exhibit Hall

11:15 - Nancy Allbritton Keynote Presentation

A Miniaturized Intestine-on-Chip with Crypts, Microbes and Mucus

Nancy Allbritton, Frank and Julie Jungers Dean of the College of Engineering and Professor of Bioengineering, University of Washington in Seattle, United States of America

11:45 - Steve Soper Keynote Presentation

Detection and Identification of Single Molecules using Nanoscale Electrophoresis and Resistive Pulse Sensing

Steve Soper, Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas, Adjunct Professor, Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology, United States of America

12:15 - Networking Luncheon in the Exhibit Hall - Network with the Exhibitors and Engage with Colleagues

Session Title: 3D-Printing in Microfluidics

14:00 - Gregory Nordin Keynote Presentation

High Resolution 3D Printing for Microfluidics

Gregory Nordin, Professor, Brigham Young University, United States of America

14:30 - Noah Malmstadt Keynote Presentation

Modular Design of 3D Printed Microfluidics for Bioprocess Applications

Noah Malmstadt, Professor, Mork Family Dept. of Chemical Engineering & Materials Science, University of Southern California, United States of America

15:00 - Cory Lambertson, GM of America, ASIGA

15:30 - Afternoon Coffee Break and Networking

16:00 - 3D-Printed Autonomous Microfluidics

Ayokunle Olanrewaju, Assistant Professor, Bioengineering and Mechanical Engineering, University of Washington, United States of America

16:30 - Katherine Elvira Keynote Presentation

Custom-Built Artificial Cells and Tissues for Drug Discovery

Katherine Elvira, Associate Professor, Canada Research Chair, Michael Smith Health Research BC Scholar, University of Victoria, Canada

17:00 - Stephanie Brunelle, Senior Product Manager, Flow Cytometry, Luminex Corp.

17:30 - Networking Reception with Beer and Wine in the Exhibit Hall

18:30 - Close of Day 1 Conference Programming

Day 2 Friday, 5 May 2023

08:00 - Morning Coffee, Pastries and Networking in the Exhibit Hall

Session Title: Single Cells, 3D-Tissues - Emerging Themes

09:00 - Albert Folch Conference Chair

TME-Friendly Microfluidic Platforms for High-Fidelity Cancer Drug Testing

Albert Folch, Professor of Bioengineering, University of Washington, United States of America

09:30 - High-Throughput Spheroid and Organoid Culture Standardization and Analysis

Shuichi Takayama, Professor, Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar, and Price Gilbert, Jr. Chair in Regenerative Engineering and Medicine, Georgia Institute of Technology & Emory University School of Medicine, United States of America

10:00 - Sculpting Hydrogels and 3D Tissues with Open Microfluidics

Ashleigh Theberge, Associate Professor, University of Washington, United States of America

10:30 - Mid-Morning Coffee, Tea and Networking in the Exhibit Hall

11:00 - Lydia Sohn Keynote Presentation

Node-Pore Sensing: A Label-Free Method to Immunophenotype and Mechanophenotype Single Cells

Lydia Sohn, Almy C. Maynard and Agnes Offield Maynard Chair in Mechanical Engineering, University of California-Berkeley, United States of America

11:30 - Paper-Based Microfluidic Devices Using Commercially Available Printers

Andres Martinez, Professor, California Polytechnic State University, United States of America

12:00 - H Tom Soh Keynote Presentation

Real-Time Biosensors: Continuous Measurements of Biomolecules in Live Subjects

H Tom Soh, Professor, Stanford University, United States of America

12:30 - Matthias von Herrath Keynote Presentation

Matthias von Herrath, Vice President and Senior Medical Officer, Novo Nordisk, Professor, La Jolla Institute, United States of America

13:00 - Networking Luncheon in the Exhibit Hall -- Network with the Exhibitors and Engage with Colleagues

14:00 - Rong Fan Keynote Presentation

Spatial Multi-Omics Sequencing via Microfluidic Deterministic Barcoding in Tissue

Rong Fan, Harold Hodgkinson Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Yale University, United States of America

14:30 - Integrating Flow Cytometry with Next Generation Sequencing to Find Determinants of Protein Secretion

Richard James, Principal Investigator and Associate Professor, Seattle Children's Research Institute and University of Washington, United States of America

15:00 - The OptiDrop Microfluidic Analyzer and Sorter: Multiplexed Fluorescence and Scatter Detection with Single Cell Resolution for Droplet Microfluidic Applications

Preksha Gupta, Senior Scientist, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms, India

Speakers

