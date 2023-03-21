New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pulp And Paper Machinery Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433799/?utm_source=GNW

The global pulp and paper machinery market grew from $557.64 billion in 2022 to $588.24 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The pulp and paper machinery market is expected to grow to $695.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%.



The pulp and paper machinery market consists of sales of specialty paper machines, graphic paper machines, packaging paper machines, and tissue paper-making machines that are used to extract fiber from plant components and manufacture paper.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The pulp and paper machinery refers to the equipment that extracts pulp or fiber and converts the dilute fiber stock into a dry sheet of paper. The pulp is made up of cellulose fibers that are used to make paper.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the pulp and paper machinery market in 2022.North america is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the pulp and paper machinery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of pulp and paper machinery are continuous digesters, pulp washers, black liquor recovery boilers (brlb), bleaching towers, fourdrinier machines, chip piles, and others.A continuous digester is a machine used to manufacture hardwood pulp, bleached pulp, soluble pulp, unbleached pulp, and semi-chemical pulp.



Continuous digesters refer to the equipment used to perform the pulp cooking process that extracts pulp from wood.The different machine types include specialty paper machines, graphic paper machines, packaging paper machines, and tissue paper-making machines that are distributed through direct sales (OEM) and indirect sales.



It is used in industrial and commercial applications.



The growing printing industry is expected to propel the growth of the pulp and paper machinery market going forward.The printing sector refers to businesses dealing with printing text and images on paper, metal, glass, clothing, and other materials.



Paper is the substance used for printing books, currency, notices, and others.Pulp and paper machinery is used to rapidly and massively produce paper for printing purposes, as well as to create a continuous paper web by filtering out the fibres stored in paper stock.



For instance, according to the article published by Publishers Weekly, a US-based book publishing and bookselling news website, and according to NPD Book Scan Data, a US-based provider of sales tracking data for both physical and digital book sales, in 2021 the sales of print books in the US increased to 8.9% compared to 2020. Also, in 2021, the number of printed units sold was 825.7 million, up from 757.9 million in 2020. Therefore, the growing printing industry drives the pulp and paper machinery market.



Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the pulp and paper machinery market.Major companies operating in the pulp and paper machinery market are focused on integrating technologies to increase production speed to obtain real-time data.



For instance, In February 2022, ABB, a Switzerland-based technology company launched High-Performance Infrared-Reflection (HPIR-R) moisture sensor, which provides fast, precise moisture monitoring.The sensor provides accurate, high-resolution measurement at up to 5,000 readings per second, allowing mills to enhance throughput while lowering operational costs.



This cutting-edge technology is intended to assist pulp, paper, and board makers in understanding precise moisture levels.The HPIR-R moisture sensor offers the highest frequency measurements available, which helps clients enhance quality, decrease downtime, save costs, and increase yields.



It was created for papermakers who needed precise and accurate moisture measurements in hot, challenging machine conditions.



In August 2021, Mecfor Inc., a Canada-based firm that designs and manufactures specialized tools for furnace charging, tending, and cleaning merged with Advanced Dynamics for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Mecfor and Advanced dynamics would form a new company named EPIQ Machinery. Advanced dynamics is a UK-based company that manufactures heavy-duty material handling equipment for the pulp and paper industry.



The countries covered in the pulp and paper machinery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The pulp and paper machinery market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides pulp and paper machinery market statistics, including pulp and paper machinery industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with pulp and paper machinery market share, detailed pulp and paper machinery market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the pulp and paper machinery industry. This anomaly detection market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

