Containerized Solar Generators Market is Expected to see a Growth of 7.1% During the Forecast Period 2023-2031 | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The containerized solar generators market stood at US$ 895.4 Mn by 2031. Increase in cost of producing electrical energy using conventional fuels and decrease in solar power production costs are key factors fueling the containerized solar generators market.



World over, stringent government mandates to reduce CO2 emissions are driving energy companies to accelerate renewable energy production, including solar energy production. This creates business opportunities in the containerized solar generators market.

A containerized solar generator is a compressed power source that can convert the sun’s clean energy into uninterrupted electrical energy. The solar photovoltaic framework in a containerized solar generator produces electrical energy and stores it in batteries that are placed within the container. Portability of containerized solar generators make them suitable to be used as a power source during various scenarios, including medical emergencies, natural calamities, and for water purification.

Containerized Solar Generators Market – Key Findings of Report

Off-grid Type to Witness Substantial Demand – Based on type, grid connected, and hybrid/off-grid are the key segments of the containerized solar generators market. Key attributes of sustainability, effectiveness, and ease of transportation and installation are responsible for rapid rise in demand for hybrid containerized solar generators. Characteristics of hybrid power plants to combine two or more energy sources that help to complement power generators, enable increased capacity utilization, and allows effective use of land, boosts market demand.

Containerized Solar Generators Market – Growth Drivers

Rise in cost of electricity generated using modern fuels and economic advantages of solar energy are propelling the containerized solar generators market

Need to shift to renewable energy sources to curb carbon emissions fuels the containerized solar generators market

Containerized Solar Generators Market – Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant demand for containerized solar generators, ascribed to significant investments by governments for development of renewable energy and rise in consumer awareness about the environmental benefits of clean energy. Furthermore, governments in the region are promoting clean energy extensively, which is anticipated to drive market share.

North America is another key market for containerized solar generators. This is due to increasing shift of the commercial sector toward solar powered electricity from standard fuels. Furthermore, increase in adoption of solar power by large number of businesses in the U.S., for example, data centers of Verizon and Apple, is fueling growth in the region.

Europe is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the containerized solar generators market. Implementation of a slew of CO2 emission reduction strategies in EU countries, including Solar Smart Buildings, Solar Urban Mobility, and Solar Sector Coupling, are boosting the containerized solar generators market size.

Containerized Solar Generators Market – Key Players

Key players operating in the containerized solar generators market include Jakson Group, GSOL Energy, Intech Clean Energy Pty Ltd., Energy Made Clean, REC Solar Holdings AS, HCL Energy LLC, Photon Energy AS, Off Grid Energy Limited, Renovagen Ltd., and Silicon CPV plc.

The containerized solar generators market is segmented as follows;

Containerized Solar Generators Market, by Type

Off Grid

Grid Connected

Containerized Solar Generators Market, by Storage Capacity

10 – 40 kwh

40 – 80 kwh

80 – 150 kwh

More than 150 kwh

Containerized Solar Generators Market, by Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial



Containerized Solar Generators Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



