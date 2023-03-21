Global Cell Therapy Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Fibrocell Science, JCR Pharmaceuticals, PHARMICELL and Osiris Therapeutics

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global cell therapy market is expected to grow from $9.02 billion in 2021 to $10.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. The cell therapy market is expected to reach $19.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.5%.

Major players in the cell therapy market are Fibrocell Science Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., PHARMICELL Co. Ltd., Osiris Therapeutics Inc., MEDIPOST, Vericel Corporation, Anterogen Co. Ltd., KolonTissueGene Inc., Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc. and AlloCure.

The cell therapy market includes revenues earned by entities by enhancing the growth of new healthy skin tissue and enhancing collagen production. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Cell therapy refers to the replacement or repair of damaged tissue and/or cells through the transplantation of human cells. Numerous different types of cells may be used as part of a therapy or treatment for a number of diseases and disorders with the help of new technologies, inventive products, and infinite imagination. It is a form of treatment wherein a patient receives live cells via injection, grafting, or implant in order to produce a therapeutic result.



The main techniques used in cell therapy are stem cell therapy, cell vaccine, adoptive cell transfer (act), fibroblast cell therapy, and chondrocyte cell therapy. Stem cell treatment, also known as regenerative medicine, uses stem cells or their derivatives to stimulate the healing response of sick, defective, or wounded tissue. The different types of therapies include allogeneic therapies, and autologous therapies and are used in various applications such as oncology, cardiovascular disease (CVD), orthopedic, wound healing, and others.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases contributed to the growth of the cell therapy market. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic disease is a condition that lasts for one year or more, requires medical attention, limits daily activities, or both, and includes heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and Parkinson's disease. Stem cells can benefit patients suffering from spinal cord injuries, type 1 diabetes, Parkinson's disease (PD), heart disease, cancer, and osteoarthritis.

The high cost of cell therapy hindered the growth of the cell therapy market. Cell therapies have become a common choice of treatment in recent years as people are looking for the newest treatment options. Although there is a huge increase in demand for cell therapies, they are still very costly to try. Basic joint injections can cost about $1,000 and, based on the condition, more specialized procedures can cost up to $ 100,000. In 2020, the average cost of stem cell therapy can range from $4000 - $8,000 in the USA. Therefore, the high cost of cell therapy restraints the growth of the cell therapy market.



Key players in the market are strategically partnering and collaborating to expand the product portfolio and geographical presence of the company.

For instance, in October 2021, Takeda, a Japan-based pharmaceutical company acquired GammaDelta Therapeutics, a US-based company that offers cell therapies, to speed up the development of allogeneic T cell therapies for solid tumours. Furthermore, in November 2020, Sanofi, a US-based pharmaceutical company acquired Kiadis, a Netherlands-based pharmaceutical company, to boost cell therapy which is used to develop treatments for life-threatening diseases.



In October 2021, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, a Japan based pharmaceutical company specializing in drug development and commercialization, acquired GammaDelta Therapeutics Limited for an amount of $100 million.

Through this acquisition, Takeda will acquire early-stage cell therapy programs in addition to GammaDelta's allogeneic variable delta 1 (V1) gamma-delta T cell therapy platforms, which encompass both blood-derived and tissue-derived platforms. GammaDelta Therapeutics Limited is a UK-based biotechnology company specializing in the research and development of T-cell therapy and immunotherapy for cancer treatment.



The regions covered in the cell therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the cell therapy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

