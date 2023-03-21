Northpoint Recovery Announces Krista Gilbert as CEO

Boise, Idaho, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northpoint Recovery Holdings LLC (“Northpoint”) has named Krista Gilbert PhD, LMFT, a 20-year veteran of the behavioral health industry, as Chief Executive Officer. Northpoint operates 15 adult inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment facilities and adolescent Imagine by Northpoint mental healthcare facilities in Idaho, Washington, Colorado and Nebraska.

Gilbert’s appointment comes as the Northpoint platform of services is poised for expansion of both its existing markets and new geographies. Before joining the team at Northpoint Recovery, Gilbert served as CEO of Constellation Behavioral Healthcare, Michael’s House, Alta Mira Treatment Program and held a senior management role with Foundations Recovery Network. In addition to her operational and management experience, Krista is a licensed marriage and family therapist and has a PhD in Depth Psychology. Gilbert brings deep expertise in inspiring and delivering clinical excellence, scaling multi-site, multi-state platforms, and creating strength-based organizational cultures. Northpoint’s Board of Managers announced the appointment on March 20, 2023.

“We are thrilled to have a professional of Krista Gilbert’s caliber, whose servant leadership approach, experience, compassion and drive is deeply aligned with our mission of “Saving Lives, Restoring Relationships,” said Davis Griffin, Chairman of Northpoint. “Krista is a proven leader and her vision for both our full-continuum of care treatment delivery model for adult substance use disorder and adolescent mental healthcare makes her a superb fit for Northpoint and our mission.”

“Given that adult behavioral health and adolescent mental health care are two of the largest challenges facing this country today, I am deeply honored to lead Northpoint as it is uniquely positioned to respond to the call to meet the diverse needs of these populations. My goal is to be on the frontline, expanding Northpoint’s service offerings into the myriad of underserved and unsupported communities in this country,” Gilbert said. “I share Northpoint’s commitment to providing evidence-based treatment, delivering true value through a focus on patient outcomes, and making a positive, long-term impact on the patients, families and communities we serve.”

Northpoint provides high-quality, evidence-based treatment for adults and adolescents struggling with addiction and mental health challenges. Our adult inpatient and outpatient substance use disorder programs are highly individualized and evidence-based. Patients receive medically supervised care in high-quality, well-appointed, and comfortable facilities during their treatment. We provide medically-assisted detox to safely ease the discomfort and risks of withdrawals. Once patients complete their detox from drugs and/or alcohol, we transition them into the level of care where they will address the underlying psychological factors that often contribute to their substance use. Northpoint uses evidence-based dual diagnosis approaches to address mental health issues that may be co-occurring to addictive disorders.

Imagine by Northpoint was created to solve the overwhelming need for high-acuity adolescent and teen mental health services. Imagine by Northpoint provides PHP and IOP services for adolescents and teens between the ages of 12-17 years old.

Northpoint Recovery Holdings LLC, a portfolio company of Atigun Capital Partners and Empeiria Capital Management, is dedicated to providing integrated behavioral health care to patients across the continuum of substance use and mental health treatment. Northpoint is unique for its focus on outpatient care, alumni aftercare services and high quality patient outcomes. For more information about Northpoint Recovery, visit: https://www.northpointholdings.com/