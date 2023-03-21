ONBUFF PARTNERS WITH MYSTEN LABS TO BRING IP TO WEB3

PALO ALTO, CA, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mysten Labs, a web3 infrastructure company and initial developer of the Sui Layer 1 blockchain, today announced a strategic partnership with Onbuff, a Web3 platform that helps bring leading gaming and NFT IPs to the blockchain. Through this partnership, Onbuff will work with leading gaming and NFT developers – including SNK, Gravity, and Pororo - to bring their projects to Sui.

Onbuff was built to help gaming developers and producers effectively adapt their products on the blockchain. Onbuff’s mission is to enable gaming and NFT developers to explore new waters, reach wider audiences, and realize their potential, while introducing innovative versions of the most exciting Web2 games to the Web3 gaming space. Onbuff has developed unparalleled partnerships with leading gaming companies including Gravity’s flagship IP Ragnarok, Pororo’s NFTs and metaverse land, and more.

Onbuff will leverage the Sui network to help onboard its partnering gaming firms onto the blockchain, including its latest partner, storied Japanese gaming company SNK. SNK will bring world-renowned titles to Sui’s blockchain, including the exclusive Web3 version of “SAMURAI SHODOWN: the legend of the light moon” Onbuff will also utilize Sui’s scalable technology to build out its new INNO platform, a blockchain content platform that enables users to enjoy play-to-earn games, swap game points and tokens, manage their wallets, and purchase NFTs, all on one platform. The platform has already exceeded one million pre-registrants.



“Blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionize the potential of the entire gaming industry. However, in order to reach this potential, gaming studios must fully understand how Web3 can help scale their games,” said Richard Yi, Chief Executive Officer of Onbuff. “Onbuff’s unmatched expertise in Web3 innovation, combined with Sui’s dynamic, composable, and scalable Web3 gaming and NFT infrastructure and technology, will help deliver on this mission and unlock the endless possibilities in this space. We are thrilled to announce this partnership and can’t wait to introduce some of the most iconic games and NFTs to the digital asset ecosystem.”

Mysten Labs was launched in 2021 by former executives of Meta’s Novi Research and lead architects of the Diem blockchain and Move programming language. The company is helping develop Sui, a decentralized, delegated-proof-of-stake blockchain that builds on important innovations in consensus algorithms and leverages novel data structures to deliver a high-performance, low-cost Layer 1.

“Onbuff has built an incredible platform that enables gaming and NFT developers to expand their reach into the Web3 space, and the Web3 community to enjoy some of the most acclaimed titles like never before,” said Evan Cheng, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mysten Labs. “We are particularly excited at the prospect of Onbuff introducing Web3 gamers to legendary titles.”

https://mystenlabs.com



