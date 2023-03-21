English French

In Portugal, Voltalia signs a Corporate PPA with BA Glass Group and starts production at its Garrido cluster

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, announces the signing of a 15-year power sales contract with BA Glass Group, a European leader in the production of hollow glass for the beverage and food industries.

With the sale contract, BA Glass Group will have access to cheap, decarbonised electricity for 15 years. BA Glass Group will be supplied by two solar power plants, representing a capacity of 12.4 megawatts, out of the total 50.6 megawatts of the Garrido cluster. With the BA Glass Group contract, the entire 50.6 megawatts of the cluster has been secured by long-term Corporate PPAs.

After the start of construction of the cluster in September 2022, the first kilowatthours of electricity were fed into the grid in March 2023.

Once fully operational, the Garrido cluster will prevent more than 46,685 tonnes of CO 2 from being emitted into the atmosphere each year. The cluster also provides solutions to the high inflation in energy prices and possible energy rationing for large industrial consumers.

" We are very pleased to sign this Corporate PPA with BA Glass and to announce the start of electricity production at the Garrido cluster. With this project, Voltalia is once again providing its customers with renewable and competitive electricity production ", said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: FY 2022 results, on March 23, 2023 (before market opening)

