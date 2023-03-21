New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Poultry Keeping Machinery Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433790/?utm_source=GNW

, Salmet International GmbH, The GSI Group Inc., Kishore Farm Equipments Pvt Ltd., Gartech Equipments Private Limited, Henan Jinfeng Poultry Equipment Co Ltd., Officine Facco and Co Spa, Jamesway Chick Master Incubator Inc., and Big Dutchman AG.



The global poultry keeping machinery market grew from $4.24 billion in 2022 to $4.49 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The poultry keeping machinery market is expected to grow to $5.49 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.



The poultry-keeping machinery market consists of sales of incubator equipment, egg collection machine, handling, and management equipment.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Poultry-keeping machinery refers to equipment used in poultry farming to maintain temperatures, humidity, and a healthy environment. The poultry-keeping machinery are used in poultry farming to enhance productivity, reduce maintenance costs, enhance the safety of animals, and maintain the health of animals.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the poultry keeping machinery market in 2022. The regions covered in the poultry keeping machinery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of poultry-keeping machinery are feeding devices, climate control systems, hatchery breeding and management, broiler harvesting and slaughtering, residue and waste management, and others.The feeding devices use poultry machinery to reduce feed waste and maintain the quality of feed.



A feeding device refers to equipment used for the feeding of food materials to animals.The different applications include feeding chickens, feeding ducks, and feeding geese.



The several end-users include farms and poultry factories.



Increased consumption of poultry meat is expected to drive the poultry-keeping machinery market going forward.Poultry meat is defined as the safe-to-eat portion of any domestic avian species, including chickens, turkeys, and ducks, that provides high-quality animal protein and nutrient-rich food.



The consumption of poultry meat is increasing due to the preference of people toward animal protein, nutrient-rich foods, and safe meat.Growing poultry for meat consumption requires a variety of equipment for the healthy and secure production of poultry.



For instance, according to the US Department of Agriculture or Economic Research Service (USDA-ERS), a US-based government agency, in 2021, poultry production and sales were $ 46.1 billion, an increase of 31% from $ 35.1 billion in 2020. Therefore, the increase in consumption of poultry meat is driving the demand for the poultry-keeping machinery market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the poultry-keeping machinery market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating robotic technologies to enhance poultry production and improve animal health and productivity.



For instance, in December 2021, TIBOT Technologies, a France-based technology company, launched T-MOOV robotic technology in agriculture and poultry farming.This robotic technology helps to reduce time consumed on repetitive tasks and maintain cleanliness on poultry farms, increasing productivity and security.



T-MOOV requires no technical installation and launches with just two presses.



In October 2020, VDL Groep, a Netherlands-based company specializing in manufacturing agriculture and farming equipment, acquired Januarysen Poultry Equipment for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition would help VDL Groep expand its product portfolio in the field of the poultry sector, automated feeding systems, and housing and egg transport systems.



Januarysen Poultry Equipment is a Netherlands-based manufacturing company specializing in poultry farming equipment and automated feeding systems.



The countries covered in the poultry keeping machinery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The poultry keeping machinery market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides poultry keeping machinery market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with a poultry keeping machinery market share, detailed poultry keeping machinery market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the poultry keeping machinery industry. This anomaly detection market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

